Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr headline Matildas' 2026 Women's Asian Cup squad

Mary Fowler headlines the 26-player squad for the Matildas ahead of the home AFC Women's Asian Cup.

After tearing her ACL in April 2025, the Manchester City attacker's rehab was smooth and speedy and she returned to the pitch on February 1.

However, her comeback has seen her play only 15 minutes for City and she has returned to the sidelines following a knock. But Matildas coach Joe Montemurro has decided she has shown enough to warrant selection.

Sam Kerr has also been included and will play in her first major tournament for the Matildas since the 2023 Women's World Cup.

It's been five months since the Australian captain returned to the pitch following her own ACL injury. She has been working back to full form and fitness for Chelsea while also taking part in friendlies for the Matildas in the latter half of last year.

Sam Kerr will lead the Matildas at her fifth Asian Cup.. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Kerr will feature in her fifth Asian Cup and is the only remaining member of Australia's 2010 Asian Cup-winning squad.

Steph Catley will take part in her fourth Asian Cup, while Ellie Carpenter will play in the continental showpiece for a third time.

The 26-player squad also includes eight Asian Cup debutants: Winonah Heatley, Clare Hunt, Kahli Johnson, Jamilla Rankin, Charlize Rule, Amy Sayer, Kaitlyn Torpey and Jada Whyman.

Even though squads have been extended to 26 players -- up from 23 in 2022 - Charlotte Grant was the big omission.