Transfer rumors, news: PSG, Liverpool join race for Rogers

Open Extended Reactions

Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers is on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, as well as Manchester United and Arsenal, while AC Milan are set to dismiss interest in USMNT winger Christian Pulisic from three Premier League clubs.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers has impressed this season. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

- Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool have joined the race to sign Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers, according to TEAMtalk. PSG have reportedly been monitoring the 23-year-old's situation this season, while the Reds are also now keen on securing his signature alongside Manchester United and Arsenal. Rogers' representatives are aware of interest in him, but he is contracted at Villa Park until 2031, so a significant transfer fee would be required to sign him.

- AC Milan are set to dismiss interest in USMNT winger Christian Pulisic from Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to Football Insider. Previous reports have indicated that an offer of around €70 million could be required to tempt the Serie A club to part ways with the 27-year-old, but the Rossoneri reportedly want to keep hold of him. Pulisic is currently Milan's top scorer, having scored eight times in the league this season.

- Manchester City are lining up a move for Newcastle right back Tino Livramento, reports TalkSPORT. Pep Guardiola's side have been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old for "several months," with City viewing him as a long-term solution on the right side of their defense, where they have deployed versatile midfielder Matheus Nunes this season. Newcastle are still hopeful of securing Livramento to a new contract at St. James' Park, but he hasn't indicated a willingness to commit to new terms yet.

- Newcastle striker Nick Woltemade is unhappy at the club, according to Bild. Woltemade, 24, only arrived from VfB Stuttgart for €75 million in August but is already looking to move back to the Bundesliga in the near future, and would be open to either returning to Stuttgart or joining Bayern Munich, who were linked with him in the summer. The 6-foot-6 Germany international has scored 10 goals in 38 games for Newcastle across all competitions this season.

- Talks are progressing between Liverpool and midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai regarding a new contract. TEAMtalk reports that the Reds have no plans to part ways with the 25-year-old amid recent links to Real Madrid, and are prepared to "meet all of his demands" to ensure he stays put at Anfield. Szoboszlai has been a standout performer for his side this season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 34 matches across all competitions. His current deal isn't set to expire until the summer of 2028.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:15 Was Brighton match a turning point for Mo Salah? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Mo Salah's performance vs. Brighton after he converted a penalty in the 68th minute.

OTHER RUMORS

- Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has agreed a new contract that will secure his future at the Emirates Stadium until 2031. (BBC)

- Arsenal have no plans to part ways with attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze in the summer, despite his recent form. Eze hasn't scored since his hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in November. (Football Insider)

- Bayern Munich are unlikely to pursue a permanent move for on-loan Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. (Daily Mail)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Brighton are looking to move ahead of Bayern in the race to sign FC Cologne forward Said El Mala, with plans to also sign his brother Malek El Mala, who plays for the club's development squad. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Paris Saint-Germain striker Kais Anelka, the son of former France international forward Nicolas Anelka, is on the radar of Modena. (Nicolo Schira)

- Borussia Dortmund have agreed a deal worth an initial €7 million plus €5 million in add-ons for Cruzeiro left back Kaua Prates. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Al Ahli striker Ivan Toney is open to a return to the Premier League. (Sky Sports)

- Everton are expected to dismiss interest from Tottenham Hotspur in midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. (Football Insider)

- Brazilian second division club Remo are in talks to sign former Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard for the rest of the season. Lingard, 33, has played the past two seasons at FC Seoul, scoring 19 goals in 47 games. (Globo)

- Atalanta are planning to offer striker Gianluca Scamacca a new contract. (Nicolo Schira)