Benfica: 'Real Madrid players could not have heard' alleged Vinicius Jr. racism

Benfica have denied that Real Madrid players could have heard the alleged racist abuse towards Vinícius Júnior.

Vinícius sensationally scored the only goal in Tuesday night's Champions League tie at the Estádio da Luz but, during his celebrations, became embroiled in a spat with Benfica players including Gianluca Prestianni, accusing him of racism.

Vinícius ran towards the referee after Prestianni, whose shirt was covering his mouth, appeared to say something to him.

Vinícius Júnior accused Gianluca Prestianni of racism. Getty

Vinícius' Madrid teammates leapt to his defence however Benfica's official account on X posted a statement claiming they could not have heard the alleged incident.

"As the images demonstrate, given the distance, the Real Madrid players could not have heard what they claim to have heard," the Benfica account posted in the aftermath of the game.

Federico Valverde had previously said: "According to teammates who were nearby, they heard something very nasty."

Kylian Mbappé also insisted that Prestianni had racially abused Vinícius.

Aurélien Tchouaméni told Movistar. "Vini told us the guy called him a monkey."

Trent Alexander-Arnold told CBS: "It's ruined the night, it's a disgrace to the sport. It's a disgrace in society as well. There is no place for it."

Vinicius called Prestianni a "coward" in a social media post after the game. Prestianni posted his own reaction, saying: "I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults at Vinícius Júnior; he unfortunately misinterpreted what was said. I have never been racist towards anyone."

Benfica boss Jose Mourinho was critical of Vinicius' celebration after his goal, which preceded the incident with Prestianni.

"Something's not working," Mourinho said. "Vinícius scored a fantastic goal. Why didn't he celebrate like Eusebio, Pelé, or Di Stéfano?"

Mourinho also to Movistar: "Vinícius says one thing, and Prestianni says another. I don't want to say that I 100% support Prestianni, but I also can't say that what Vinícius told me is the truth. I can't, I don't know."

The second leg of the Champions League knockout tie is next week at the Bernabéu. Mourinho will be suspended after he was sent off in the 85th minute of Tuesday's first leg.