Bukayo Saka signs new Arsenal contract to commit future to club

Bukayo Saka has signed a new contract to stay at Arsenal, with sources telling ESPN the deal runs until 2030.

Saka's previous deal was due to expire in 2027 but -- initially reported by ESPN in January -- on Thursday he penned fresh terms to extend his commitment.

No player has played more minutes under Mikel Arteta's management at Arsenal than Saka, an academy graduate.

He has become his boyhood club's key player, while also establishing himself as an England regular. Since making his first-team debut in 2018, the forward has scored 78 goals in 297 appearances for the club.

"I'm feeling amazing. I think it's a fantastic moment for my family and for me. I feel immense joy to continue my journey at this club. For me, it was an easy commitment and I just hope to win everything here," he said in an interview to club media.

"The journey that I've been on, from where I started to where I am now, and the journey the team's been on as well, is a special one.

"I believe the next few years are going to be the years that we get over the line, and we're able to win trophies and make history for this club. We're back where we belong, fighting for everything."

Bukayo Saka will stay at Arsenal after signing a new deal. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka will be targeting glory with Arsenal still hunting Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup silverware this season. The 2020 FA Cup remains the only trophy he was won in his time at the club.

He has become a key part of the leadership group at Arsenal, and has worn the captain's armband on numerous occassions this season.

The 24-year-old is the latest Arsenal player to commit his future to the club, with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães both having signed long-term contracts in the past year.

