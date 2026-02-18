Feyenoord move training to Belgium for Raheem Sterling

Robin van Persie says Raheem Sterling joined Feyenoord to regain his love of playing football. (0:53)

Feyenoord will train in Belgium this week to allow Raheem Sterling to join them while the former England winger awaits a work permit for the Netherlands.

Sterling joined the Dutch side earlier this month after his Chelsea contract was terminated by mutual consent in January.

However, he has yet to obtain a work permit that would allow him to train and play in the Netherlands, meaning the team has temporarily relocated to neighbouring Belgium.

The team will be based in Tubize, south of Brussels, around 130 kilomteres from Rotterdam.

"One of the reasons is that Sterling can train with the team," manager Robin van Persie said.

"But we can also work on our team culture there. It's for Raheem and for those processes that we're going to do this."

Sources told ESPN that around 18 clubs showed interest in Sterling when he became a free agent. Van Persie said the 31-year-old joined the club to "regain the joy of football."

Feyenoord are second in the Eredivisie table but 14 points behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven.

