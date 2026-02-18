Trent Alexander-Arnold calls for 'justice' after Vinícius Jr. racism accusation

Real Madrid head coach Álvaro Arbeloa has backed Vinicius Jr. after he claimed he was racially abused by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni. (1:17)

Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has called the alleged racist abuse of teammate Vinícius Júnior a "disgrace to the sport" and wants justice to be served.

The Brazil international reported the alleged abuse by Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni to referee Francois Letexier during Madrid's 1-0 win against Benfica in Tuesday's Champions League playoff first leg in Lisbon.

Alexander-Arnold was on the other side of the pitch when the alleged episode happened but he told CBS Sport after the game: "I think when you see something like that [the referee activating a racism protocol] you know it's something serious, a serious incident and that's what has happened.

"What has been reported is a disgrace to football. It's a disgrace to the sport, a disgrace in society as well. There's no place for it. It's ruined the night for everyone.

"We hope that there is an investigation and that justice will be served to the player."

Referee Letexier activated the racism protocol and the match at the Estádio da Luz was put on hold for 10 minutes, as Vinícius, appearing distressed, spoke to Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa, Benfica's José Mourinho and teammates.

Arbeloa later confirmed that Madrid had been willing to abandon the field if Vinícius wanted to, but that after discussions, the team had decided to continue.

Alexander-Arnold praised Vinícius for reporting the alleged abuse, which Prestianni has denied.

"Vini has reacted the right way, he's done the right thing, he's reported it," the England international said.

"As a player that's all you can do. As a team, as a club, we support him.

"Vini has had incidents like this before, he's been subjected to this numerous times in his career. He's experienced this before. He's gone through something very disappointing tonight. He's handled it right.

"I'm very proud of the team and the club and how everyone reacted and got behind Vini. We stuck together as a team.

"We can only focus on ourselves. We go back home with a win.

"That's the positive, we take the win but we take how we reacted to it [alleged abuse]."