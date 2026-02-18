Vinícius Jr. racism claim prompts UEFA investigation

Real Madrid head coach Álvaro Arbeloa has backed Vinicius Jr. after he claimed he was racially abused by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni. (1:17)

Álvaro Arbeloa: We would have done whatever Vinicius Jr. wanted (1:17)

Open Extended Reactions

UEFA will investigate the racism claims made by Vinícius Júnior in Real Madrid's game against Benfica.

Vinícius scored a brilliant goal in a 1-0 win in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie on Tuesday, but it was overshadowed by his accusations against Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni.

Prestianni faces a potential 10-match ban if found guilty of racial abuse in UEFA's disciplinary code.

The European football governing body said Wednesday it has appointed a special investigator to gather evidence.

Vinícius Júnior's accusations of racism have prompted a UEFA investigation. Getty

"A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to investigate allegations of discriminatory behaviour during the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 knockout playoff between Club Benfica and Real Madrid CF on 17 Feb. 2026," a statement confirmed.

"Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course."