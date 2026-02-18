Virgil van Dijk backs Dominik Szoboszlai as future Liverpool 'leader'

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says he views Dominik Szoboszlai as a potential future captain after their 3-0 FA Cup win over Brighton. (1:26)

Virgil van Dijk believes midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has all the qualities to one day succeed him as Liverpool captain having led by example this season.

Szoboszlai has been the team's most consistent performer in a so-far underwhelming campaign of ups-and-downs despite being asked to play a number of different roles, most significantly standing in at right-back.

The 25-year-old, hailed by Mohamed Salah last weekend as "one of the best players in the world right now," reached 10 goals for the season against Brighton, already surpassing his best return for the club.

He is closing in on his career-best 12 he scored for RB Salzburg in 2019-20 but it is not just goals which have seen him stand out this season as he has been the driving force of the side.

Andy Robertson, 32 next month, is vice-captain but is out of contract in the summer and his future remains in doubt.

"That's all on the manager I think. I don't know. Yeah," was Van Dijk's response when asked whether Szoboszlai could eventually inherit the armband.

"Obviously he has been very good. Also a player who I think can still make the next step in terms of being a leader for this team.

"It starts by leading by example and that's something he has done so far this season.

"But also everything around it; there is still progress to be made and that's a good thing in my opinion so hopefully he will be very important for the years to come at Liverpool."

Talks are continuing over a new contract for the midfielder, who is still on the original deal he signed after his £60million move in the summer of 2023 and has already been linked to Real Madrid.

However, his agent Matyas Esterhazy said this week they were "not looking outside or elsewhere."

Liverpool are still awaiting a final diagnosis on the foot injury sustained by Wataru Endo, another midfielder who was asked to play at right-back due to ongoing issues.

The Japan international has been a fringe player this season -- making just 12 appearances, most as a substitute -- but Van Dijk insisted that should not see his influence within the squad under-estimated.

"It's not great, he is such an important and respected member of the team, he's one of the leaders and he always leads by example as well," Van Dijk said.

"On the pitch he gives everything. It's a big blow but we have to deal with it and we will. Hopefully it's not going to take too long but it looks like it will be a while.

"But we are here for him, we are going to be together with him all the way and support him with everything he needs."