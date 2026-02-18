Sevilla coach Almeyda gets lengthy 7-game ban for ref clash

Open Extended Reactions

The Spanish football federation suspended Sevilla coach Matías Almeyda for seven matches on Wednesday.

The former San Jose Earthquakes manager was sent off late in Sevilla's 1-1 home draw against Alavés in LaLiga on Saturday after the Argentine clashed with officials.

The federation's disciplinary committee said the suspension included three matches for contempt and disregard for the referee; two matches for complaints made to the officiating crew; one match for not immediately leaving after being sent off; and another match for conduct disregarding public order.

Almeyda didn't leave right away after his red card, asking the referee why he had been ejected.

Sevilla coach Matías Almeyda was sent off in the 1-1 draw vs. Alavés. EFE

He apologized after the match for his actions, but still wanted to know why he was sent off.

Sevilla called the punishment "excessive" and said they will appeal the sanction.

The suspension means Almeyda will be unable to manage the team during a crucial stretch of LaLiga for Sevilla, starting with the next match in Getafe, where their survival in the top flight is at stake.

This is the second time the Argentine coach has been sent off this season; the first incident occurred during the visit to the Bernabéu to play against Real Madrid in the last match of 2025.