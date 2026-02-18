Women's FA Cup preview: Chelsea, Man United do battle again

Arsenal's Alessia Russo looks forward to facing WSL rivals Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Women's Champions League. (0:31)

The tension and euphoria of knockout domestic football returns this weekend with the Women's FA Cup fifth round.

Women's Super League (WSL) clubs were added into the fray in the previous round, with 10 of the 12 sides still in contention -- only Leicester City and Aston Villa have been sent packing.

Huge shocks are still possible: Oxford United from tier three and Chatham Town, the lowest-ranked side left from the fourth tier, are the remaining teams not from the WSL divisions.

There is a clear headline clash, too, as the competition's two most recent winners, Chelsea and Manchester United, go head-to-head as they look to book their place in the quartefinals.

Here are five things to keep an eye on this weekend.

Heavyweight clash

Manchester United and Chelsea have repeatedly met in the Women's FA Cup in recent years. Charlotte Tattersall - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

The biggest game of the weekend sees Chelsea host United in what is the latest FA Cup battle between these two sides.

The last time the duo met in this competition was last year's final, when Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 win over United. The year before, United won the trophy for the first time, having beaten Chelsea in the semifinals to book their place at Wembley. United lost to Chelsea a season before in 2023.

This year's cup tie has a different look, though: Both teams are falling at least eight points short of champions-elect City in the WSL and both face tough runs to the Champions League final -- Chelsea will face Arsenal in the quarterfinals, while United need to come past Atlético Madrid for their chance to face Bayern Munich. Their chances for silverware are growing thin.

They also face each other on March 15 in the League Cup final. Whoever ends on the losing side of that final could need the FA Cup as one last realistic chance at silverware.

Other competing teams will have their eyes on this tie, too. It means one of the top four and former winners will be out of contention, reducing the chances of facing a top WSL side in the next round.

Mid-table silverware chasers

For teams who realistically can't win the WSL title, a good cup run can be just as important. It provides an opportunity to boost end-of-season earnings and morale, which, for many of these teams battling to finish as high up the table as possible, is vital.

The Merseyside Derby between Everton, who are managerless after sacking Brian Sorenson, and Liverpool, who spent plenty of time at the bottom of the table before leapfrogging Leicester City, could help determine how the rest of the season pans out. Both will be desperate to inch closer to a chance at silverware.

West Ham United also sat dangerously close to relegation before picking up key points and have a chance to build on some growing momentum under new manager Rita Guarino, while Brighton, who have lost their last two league games, will be looking for a result to spark a move up the table.

The last team to finish outside the WSL's top three to win the Women's FA Cup was Birmingham City in 2012. With one of United (second) and Chelsea (third) definitely exiting the competition this weekend, there will be some hope that it could happen this year.

Monday night kick off

London City Lionesses will face Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night. Harriet Lander - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images

Despite setting aside a gameweek for FA Cup games, leaving non-competing teams to be rested, the schedule is unevenly split across the weekend. Only Birmingham City vs. Chatham Town has been picked for Saturday (5.15 p.m. GMT), with the rest set for Sunday, except London City Lionesses vs. Tottenham Hotspur, who have been given the Monday night (7.30 p.m. GMT) slot.

Layering the kick-off times is intended to boost audiences, but a Monday night means players in the imminent Asian Cup will be unavailable, as well as reducing the number of school-age children able to attend.

The decision seems counterproductive when the weekend is scheduled specifically for FA Cup games and will have an impact on potential audiences who may have watched or bought a ticket if the game were set for Saturday or Sunday.

Big scorelines pending

With league leaders Manchester City, eight points clear in the WSL and with a 34-point goal difference, taking on struggling Sheffield United, sitting 10th in WSL 2, be prepared for a heavy scoreline.

City may take the opportunity to rest some stars, though even without a full-strength team, City could demolish Sheffield United, who have scored only 11 goals and conceded 22 in the WSL 2.

Birmingham City, who are vying for a place in the WSL at the end of the season, have the lowest-ranked side, Chatham Town, who play in the fourth tier, National League Division One South East. With the two teams miles apart in experience, quality and resources, it could be a hefty scoreline.

The only other tier-three side, Oxford United, will take on Charlton, the WSL 2 champions-elect, who are unbeaten through 15 league games this season.

Though the underdogs have less of a chance of making it through, stranger things have happened. It's the beauty of the FA Cup.

Upset watch

The race for promotion to the WSL is heating up. Two teams will automatically be promoted as the league expands next season, while the third-place team will face the lowest-ranked WSL side in a playoff. This weekend's FA Cup action could make a difference.

Just three points separates Birmingham City (second) and Newcastle United (fifth), with Crystal Palace (third) and Bristol City (fourth) inbetween.

This weekend, Bristol City face a trip to world champions Arsenal, who haven't won the Women's FA Cup in a decade. A win for Bristol City this weekend probably wouldn't ultimately lead to a place at Wembley in May, but it would still provide a morale boost and a catalyst to win promotion.