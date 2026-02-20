MLS team-by-team preview: Why is 2026 your team's year?

Open Extended Reactions

It's been more than two months since Lionel Messi's Inter Miami were crowned champions of MLS. Since then, fans of the league have endured the cold, snow and darkness of its long winter offseason, only now emerging to the very beginnings of springtime's green shoots of growth.

That's because MLS returns to action Saturday, kicking off a campaign that will both observe the league's 30th anniversary and a midsummer respite to make way for the FIFA World Cup.

While those offseason days have indeed been short and dark, there has been quite a bit going on across all 30 clubs. So before the 2026 campaign gets underway, ESPN turned to Jeff Carlisle, Cesar Hernandez, Lizzy Becherano, Jon Arnold, Joe Lowery and Megan Swanick to get you up to speed on what every team has been up to since they last kicked a ball in anger.

What they've been up to: With Brad Guzan retired (and named club ambassador and sporting adviser), Atlanta is sussing out its first-choice goalkeeper while hoping for stronger defending and delivery from what is still one of the most expensive (and underachieving) rosters in the league. While one familiar face departed in Guzan, another returned with hopes he'll right the ship. Tata Martino is back in charge and made a few interesting additions to the squad, including a number of young signings and a pair of veterans.

Biggest offseason move: The return of Martino. The 63-year-old Argentine is back in Atlanta, where he guided the 2017 expansion club to the 2018 MLS Cup trophy. On the veteran front, Fafà Picault, who has played for six different MLS clubs (most recently Inter Miami), was signed as a free agent. Along with Argentine goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos, 36, he will add some expertise to a spate of young international signings. Center back Tomás Jacob and left back Elías Baez, both 21 and from Argentina, are also notable additions.

2026 will be a success if ... they improve upon their 29th-place finish in 2025. The good news is, there's (almost) nowhere to go but up for the Five Stripes. With a very low bar for improvement, making the playoffs in a competitive Eastern Conference is an achievable but hardly guaranteed benchmark for success. -- Swanick

What they've been up to: Lots. Austin spent way too much money on its attack last season to score only 37 goals -- fewer than any Western Conference rival and all but two teams in the league. The club moved winger Osman Bukari to Poland and let go of forward Diego Rubio and winger Jader Obrian. There were reports they also would find a new home for Myrto Uzuni; the Albania international is still on the roster, but there's still room for new additions like Facundo Torres and Jayden Nelson.

Biggest offseason move: Signing Torres. It's a big swing from Austin, who brought Torres back to MLS after the former Orlando City attacker spent a season with Palmeiras in Brazil. The Designated Player contract for the Uruguay international keeps him under club control through 2030, meaning Austin is betting big on him working well with the club, including fellow DP Brandon Vázquez when the forward returns from an ACL injury suffered last July.

2026 will be a success if ... they score a lot more goals. Let's not overthink this here. Austin spent millions on its attack last season and ended up with a team that didn't score. The defense isn't totally lockdown, but goalkeeper Brad Stuver remains one of the league's most consistent shot stoppers. Chance creation remains a question, but if Austin puts the ball in the back of the net, things will go better. -- Arnold

What they've been up to: Charlotte might not have had the loudest offseasons, but the front office completed several quiet signings to bolster the roster for 2026. After falling in the first round of the 2025 MLS playoffs on penalties to New York City FC, the Crown want to strive for more and will do so with the additions of Henry Kessler, Isaac Walker and David Schnegg, among others, while also triggering the permanent option for Pep Biel.

Biggest offseason move: Signing United States men's national team player Luca De la Torre. The midfielder played his first season in MLS last year when he joined San Diego, scoring five goals and two assists in 37 matches across all competitions.

2026 will be a success if ... Charlotte reaches the late stages of a tournament or a final, given the caliber of players on the roster. Despite qualifying for the playoffs on consecutive occasions, the Carolinians must work to push through the first round and build momentum. The team fell at the first hurdle in 2023, 2024 and 2025. They will take part in the 2026 edition of Leagues Cup, giving the players one more opportunity to make a deep run and lift a trophy. -- Becherano

What they've been up to: After former USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter improved the side in 2025, Chicago's director of football/head coach has brought in names like Robin Lod, Josh Cohen, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Anton Saletros, while also seeing exits of options such as Brian Gutiérrez and Kellyn Acosta. Off the field, they've been showcasing plans for a new 22,000-capacity stadium that is expected to be opened in 2028.

Biggest offseason move: Mbokazi has the potential to become a game changer in the league, but Lod is a more finished product. The 2024 MLS All-Star will be expected to be a key contributor from the get-go and a reference point in the midfield. It seems unlikely to happen this winter, but keep an eye on the rumors regarding Robert Lewandowski.

2026 will be a success if ... they build off their playoff qualification from 2025. After making it to Round 1 last year, Berhalter & Co. should aim to be more of a heavy hitter in the Eastern Conference this season. Perhaps if they sign a certain Poland striker, they could earn some surprise results in 2026 and beyond. -- Hernandez

What they've been up to: Striving to find more consistency. That might sound a bit strange given FCC tied for the second-most points in the league last year, but the 4-0 beatdown Cincinnati received at the hands of Inter Miami in the Eastern Conference semifinals -- on home turf, no less -- still stings. Cincy's xG allowed of 60.53 points to not having as much control of games as they would like.

Biggest offseason move: With Luca Orellano transferred to Monterrey, FCC were in need of a winger/wingback and got one in Bryan Ramirez from LDU Quito. Other than that, there wasn't a ton of activity, although the free agent pickup of forward Tom Barlow, who scored three goals in just 383 minutes of action last season, is an under-the-radar deal that could produce dividends.

2026 will be a success if ... Cincinnati can push Miami off its perch. It certainly helps that Cincinnati enters the 2026 campaign in a healthier state than last season. Defender Matt Miazga is expected to be a steadier contributor after being plagued by a quad injury last term and then undergoing a minor knee procedure in preseason. It's worth noting that FCC did plenty of transfer business last summer, with U22 midfielder Samuel Gidi in line to stabilize things defensively.

Cincinnati has plenty of talent returning, with the likes of forward Kévin Denkey (16 goals, 1 assist) and midfield maestro Evander (18 goals, 16 assists) leading what should be a potent attack. That said, the two weren't always on the same page, and if a bit more chemistry can be achieved, they could take FCC's attack up another level. In defense, central defender Miles Robinson remains a vital component, as does Teenage Hadebe. Goalkeeper Roman Celentano returns in goal.

Can Cincinnati unseat Miami and make a breakthrough? It's possible, championship hangovers being what they are, and Miami being in a state of flux. Given the state of their roster, the time would appear to be now for FCC. -- Carlisle

What they've been up to: The Rapids are not the flashiest team in MLS, but have refreshed their roster for 2026. The team moved on from midfielder Cole Bassett, transferring him to Portland, before essentially replacing him with Hamzat Ojediran from Lens. The Rapids also elevated players such as forward Sydney Wathuta from their MLS Next Pro side to the senior team.

Biggest offseason move: The most influential change for the Rapids came when they hired new head coach Matt Wells to take over the club. The former Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach replaces Chris Armas, whose contract expired following the 2025 campaign.

2026 will be a success if ... the Rapids qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs for just the second time in six seasons. Although the club must work toward consistently landing among the top nine in the West, it all starts in 2026 under new management. The Rapids will not feature in the upcoming edition of Leagues Cup, allowing them to focus on the regular season, although not participating in cup competitions is not necessarily a positive, the club must use the opportunity to gain advantage over teams juggling several competitions. -- Becherano

What they've been up to: Trying to move on from the departure of manager Wilfried Nancy. Nancy seemed to have cracked the code in MLS, putting together an entertaining side without breaking the bank, but then he decamped for Scottish giants Celtic, and in an ultimate case of hirer's remorse, lasted just eight games and 33 days. So, Columbus went out and hired Henrik Rydström, who led Malmö to a league title in 2023 and a league/cup double in 2024. His reputation is that of playing an attractive style like Nancy did, but no two managers are alike, and there are bound to be some differences -- and hiccups -- when the Crew take the field.

Biggest offseason move: The retirement of Darlington Nagbe, winner of four MLS Cups during his career, looms large. In his place, the Crew signed Sekou Bangoura from Israeli side Kiryat Shmona, who is likely to be a longer-term project, as well as former Everton, Valencia and Barcelona conductor André Gomes. Of perhaps greater import was the acquisition of forward Jamal Thiaré from Atlanta United, a player long on potential but who failed to build on the promise he showed while scoring eight goals in 2024. He'll compete with Palestinian striker Wessam Abou Ali for playing time.

2026 will be a success if ... the Crew can rejoin the league's elite. For all of Nancy's brilliance, it's worth noting that Columbus finished just seventh in the Eastern Conference in 2025 (although injuries played a part), meaning there is some upward mobility to be gained by Rydström.

The Crew are a squad with some considerable talent. Diego Rossi will help lead the line alongside Ali, and U.S. international wingback Max Arfsten and goalkeeper Patrick Schulte both have plenty of ability. Rudy Camacho, now recovered from injury, and Steven Moreira lead the back line. The biggest question is what they will get out of Dániel Gazdag, who was thought to be one of the missing parts of their attack, but underperformed with just four goals and four assists after hitting double-digit goals in each of the previous three seasons with Philadelphia. It feels like the Crew are at one of those inflection points where they either could move up or plummet down the Eastern Conference standings. -- Carlisle

What they've been up to: DCU are trying something totally new. A miserable 2025 saw them finish with only 26 points -- mustering just five wins. The team appointed Erkut Sogut as managing director of soccer operations in September 2025, and the man best known as Mesut Özil's agent went to work in the winter, trying to overhaul the team with proven MLS players at almost every line -- goalkeeper Sean Johnson, defender Sean Nealis and forward Tai Baribo.

Biggest offseason move: Although picking up Baribo from Philadelphia in a cash-for-player trade was a statement of intent, signing Romania forward Louis Munteanu on a club-record deal worth $7 million is a bigger bet -- the first Sogut has made. The 23-year-old signed with D.C. through 2028-29, and the club has an option year. That could pave the way for Munteanu to be leading the line as he enters his prime.

2026 will be a success if ... things get a little better. No one is expecting the United turnaround to be instant, but fans won't be pleased if this new era starts off like the previous one ended. The good news is that, despite questions about Sogut's experience, the rebuild looks like it's being handled in a savvy way. The MLS veterans on the roster should raise the floor a fair bit, even if the team's ceiling doesn't put it in the hunt for any silverware. -- Arnold

Which of the league's stars is best poised to lift MLS Cup in 2026? Illustration by ESPN

What they've been up to: As a major overhaul continues on FCD's home venue, the team is largely standing pat, hoping to make marginal improvements on a team that was able to creep into the playoffs last season where they lost to eventual Western Conference champion Vancouver. Star forward Petar Musa is still here and hoping to make a push for Croatia's FIFA World Cup roster. Setting him up with scoring chances will be key.

Biggest offseason move: Herman Johansson is perhaps not the buzziest name in this article, but the Swedish wingback is big for two reasons. First, his signing shows Dallas' commitment to using wingbacks, with Johansson expected to start there. Second, it indicates the types of players the club was looking for this winter after a late move in the 2025 preseason landed it Luciano Acosta, a player who never fit with the team's vision or tactics.

2026 will be a success if ... the last 10 games of 2025 are actually replicable. The club seems to be staking a lot on a strong close to last season, which saw it make a late charge into the postseason with five wins, four draws and just one defeat. Yet, some of those results came against teams that already were in lame-duck mode and coasting into the offseason. Sustaining that success over the full season will take some doing. -- Arnold

What they've been up to: After missing the playoffs last season, the Dynamo went to work trying to improve the team, signing winger Guilherme from Santos and defender Lucas Halter from Botafogo in Brazil. They also brought back midfielder Héctor Herrera, who left the club and won consecutive titles as a reserve with Toluca in Liga MX and signed Mateusz Bogusz to a Designated Player deal.

Biggest offseason move: Securing Bogusz from Cruz Azul. The club getting Herrera back is a nice story and provides good depth, and it might be a success, but Bogusz is the type of player who should be a difference-maker. He already has MLS experience, and if he can get anywhere close to what he did with LAFC in 2024, Houston will take a big step forward. The Poland international is just 24, and the Dynamo have him under club control through the 2029-30 season, ideally making him a centerpiece of the club for years to come.

2026 will be a success if ... Houston can return to the playoffs. The overhauled attack with Bogusz, Guilherme, Jack McGlynn and Ezequiel Ponce, who will be up top again after his 10-goal season, should produce better results. There are still questions at the back, where the Dynamo conceded 56 goals. Typically a force at home, the Dynamo simply improving on a 5-9-3 record at Shell Energy Stadium would be enough to get them back into the postseason. If that doesn't happen, an even bigger offseason overhaul seems likely next year. -- Arnold

What they've been up to: After lifting MLS Cup for the first time on Dec. 6, the Inter Miami front office immediately got to work on an offseason of change. Co-owner Jorge Mas emphasized early on the need to replace key figures like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who retired following the 2025 campaign, with players of a high caliber to avoid a drop in quality. The team went on to sign defenders Facundo Mura, Micael and Sergio Reguilón and also extended the contract of Noah Allen. The team also waved goodbye to Baltasar Rodriguez but brought back Tadeo Allende on a permanent contract.

Biggest offseason move: Inter Miami's biggest offseason move came when signing Germán Berterame from Monterrey as a DP through the 2028-29 MLS season. He joins after excelling in Liga MX, scoring 31 goals in 93 games while playing for Atlético de San Luis to earn the Golden Boot in the 2021 Apertura tournament, as well as becoming a key figure for Monterrey later on. His efforts also earned him a spot in the Mexico national team. At 27, Berterame can become the striker Inter Miami need to compete in multiple tournaments throughout 2026.

2026 will be a success if ... Inter Miami win the Concacaf Champions Cup. Mas explicitly laid out the goal for the club after lifting MLS Cup, emphasizing the need to win the continental crown to qualify for the next edition of the Club World Cup. Allende labeled the international trophy as "pending homework" given the club has now won major trophies like the Supporters' Shield, MLS Cup and Leagues Cup. The club made reinforcements during the offseason to bolster the roster and add the depth Mas thinks is necessary to compete on the continental front. The message surrounding the front office, players and staff is to win the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. -- Becherano

What they've been up to: Steve Cherundolo is out as head coach after deciding to leave at the end of 2025, and in his place, assistant Marc Dos Santos is now calling the shots on the sidelines. Following last summer's blockbuster addition of Son Heung-Min, and the exit of France legend Olivier Giroud, the club also added reinforcements over the winter such as Amin Boudri, Stephen Eustáquio and Jacob Shaffelburg, among others.

Biggest offseason move: Eustáquio. On loan from FC Porto, the well-rounded Canada midfielder will provide coverage in the center of the pitch, which should then create more attacking support for Son and Denis Bouanga. The only problem: How long will Eustáquio stay in Los Angeles? The club could sign him permanently, but at the moment, his loan is only through June 30. We'll see after the World Cup whether the 29-year-old is still representing the MLS club.

2026 will be a success if ... LAFC win silverware. Regardless of what competition the club is in, the expectation this year should be to at least lift one trophy when you consider how strong the roster is. Saturday's high-profile clash against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will provide some fascinating insight into just how dominant LAFC can be under Dos Santos. -- Hernandez

What they've been up to: Licking their wounds from last season's disaster, when the defending MLS Cup champions didn't even make the playoffs. To make matters worse, attacking midfielder Ricard Puig is expected to miss his second consecutive season following complications from the torn ACL he sustained during the Galaxy's run to the MLS Cup in 2024. It's a brutal development for one the league's best attacking players.

Biggest offseason move: Reinforcements, there have been a few. The back line looks to be completely revamped with the additions of Jakob Glesnes in a trade with Philadelphia and free agent signing Justin Haak, although the latter could step into midfield. But with Puig shelved once again, the biggest acquisitions are free agent signings Erik Thommy and João Klauss from St. Louis. The Galaxy were never able to adequately replace Dejan Joveljic last season, and Klauss could provide the kind of central presence up top to better unleash the other elements of the Galaxy attack. Thommy isn't Puig but should provide more consistency in that role than LA saw last season.

2026 will be a success if ... the Galaxy can get back to the playoffs. Expectations for the Galaxy are always high, and the team did improve during the second half of 2025, but after last season's debacle, LA needs to walk before it can run. If it reaches the postseason, then it can dream of bigger things.

The Galaxy appear to have the necessary attacking pieces in place, with Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Marco Reus all poised to benefit from Klauss' presence. Matheus Nascimento returns for another season on loan to provide depth. Elsewhere there are question marks.

Players such as Carlos Garcés and Edwin Cerillo were key contributors to the Galaxy's MLS Cup run in 2024 but struggled in 2025. Can they recapture their championship form? The answer to that question will help decide where Haak, a player who grew tremendously last year with New York City FC, ends up. The effectiveness of Maya Yoshida or Garcés alongside Glesnes will have an impact as well, as will Novak Micovic in goal. A bounce-back season seems well within reach for the Galaxy, but in MLS, nothing is guaranteed. -- Carlisle

What they've been up to: I'm not sure if you've heard, but Minnesota United signed James Rodríguez earlier this month. More on that in a moment. Even outside of signing Colombia's biggest soccer star, it's been a tremendously busy offseason for the Loons.

Eric Ramsay left the sidelines to take over West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship, and mainstays Dayne St. Clair and Robin Lod both exited the club in free agency. Armed with a "we can replace anybody" attitude and a data-driven front office, Minnesota moved assistant coach Cam Knowles into the manager's chair, acquired Drake Callender as its new starting goalkeeper, and picked up Tomás Chancalay to help replace Lod's production. Then, of course, there's Rodríguez ...

Biggest offseason move: It has to be the Colombian No. 10. Is it a good sign that the 34-year-old is now on his fifth team in five years? No, but that Minnesota signed him on a short-term deal until the World Cup with an option to extend could work well for both parties. Rodríguez has a chance to stay fit ahead of what should be his final World Cup, and the club gets the potential of an impactful player on a wildly low budget charge. Color me intrigued.

2026 will be a success if ... one of the strikers impresses. The most likely candidate to do just that is Kelvin Yeboah, who thrived in 2024 before taking a step back last year. But with a Tani Oluwaseyi-size hole up top, the team's biggest question mark remains at the No. 9 position.

On balance, the Loons have done well to backfill their outgoing stars: Callender will replace most of St. Clair's production while an improved defense ahead of him does the rest. The midfield will be just as good even without Lod, thanks to this winter's acquisitions and a full season of Nectarios Triantis. But who's going to score the goals? An answer to that question will be a long, long way to helping Minnesota United win a trophy. -- Lowery

What they've been up to: The usual, mostly. They've promoted interim manager Marco Donadel to the full-time role while assembling a squad of MLS castoffs and low-profile Europeans. Donadel, for his part, spent all but the first five games of Montreal's 2025 season at the helm after Laurent Courtois became the league's first coach to meet the ax last season. Whether Donadel, a former Montreal Impact player, will have any better luck is a decidedly open question. With just one designated player on the roster in Iván Jaime (who's on loan only until the summer!), this team simply doesn't operate like it's trying to win games.

Biggest offseason move: Remember that whole "MLS castoffs" thing? Yeah, well Tomás Avilés fits the bill. The 22-year-old Argentine center back was once a big signing for Inter Miami as a U22 Initiative player before his development seemed to stall in South Florida. On loan with an option to sign permanently in Montreal, maybe Aviles can turn things around in 2026.

2026 will be a success if ... you don't define success by trophy count. With owner Joey Saputo's sons calling the club's sporting shots and a roster that's decidedly below average, success for CF Montreal looks like limiting operating costs and putting young players in the shop window. To be fair to Montreal, it has done an impressive job of developing talented young players over the years. Nathan Saliba, a recent export, has been doing quite well for himself at Anderlecht, and the club just earned at least $1.9 million in general allocation money by sending Dante Sealy to Colorado earlier this winter. Outside of the development space, though, the future is bleak for Montreal. -- Lowery

What they've been up to: In his first full year in charge, B.J. Callaghan led Nashville to a sixth-place finish in the Eastern Conference and a U.S. Open Cup trophy (the first trophy in club history). Callaghan's contract has since been renewed through the 2028-29 season, and Nashville has made some interesting offseason signings in hopes the coach can take the club to the next level.

Biggest offseason move: Adding a third designated player after acquiring 30-year-old Argentine attacking midfielder Cristian Espinoza from the San Jose Earthquakes as a free agent. Espinoza is a two-time MLS All Star and the Quakes' all-time assists leader, and he led MLS in key passes in 2025.

2026 will be a success if ... the addition of Espinoza unleashes a new level of attacking potential, and signings such as Ghanaian center back Maxwell Woledzi help lock down one of the best defensive teams in the league. With a trophy and a playoff appearance in 2025, the club is hungry for more and certainly has the tools (especially if Espinoza's transition is smooth) to achieve it. Success for this Nashville side means contending for a trophy, including MLS Cup. -- Swanick

What they've been up to: There's a growing number of U.S. ties to the Revolution these days -- and not just because of their fireworks-looking kit designed to celebrate this country's 250th birthday, if that's how you'd like to keep track. With former U.S. U20 and Olympic coach Marko Mitrovic now the club's manager, a group of young American players have assembled in New England. Among them are Brooklyn Raines, who joined from Houston and played for Mitrovic with the U20s, and Griffin Yow, who signed from Belgium and played with Mitrovic at the Paris Olympics. If you squint, there's a bit of San Diego about this Revs team.

Biggest offseason move: It hasn't been a flashy offseason for New England, but trading Tomás Chancalay to Minnesota opened up a valuable designated player spot. With his injury history, the Revs were wise to prize roster flexibility over keeping the Argentine. At this point, it looks likely that New England will add a DP in the summer window.

2026 will be a success if ... the Revolution's young players take a big step forward. Between Raines, Yow, budding left back Peyton Miller, second-year right back Ilay Feingold and developing striker Dor Turgeman, the Revs will have to rely on plenty of young players in 2026. That's a feature of the roster build, not a bug. With an improving academy setup, impressive young talent already in the first team, and a new coach who has experience working with newly minted professionals, there are real reasons to believe in New England's quest to be younger. The Revs are unlikely to be near the top of the East this year, but if the young players show up, they'll be a tough team to beat. -- Lowery

After standing out for the U.S. at youth level, Griffin Yow returns to MLS to help spearhead New England's attack. Valerio Pennicino - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

What they've been up to: After Alonso Martínez underwent surgery in December, NYCFC are expected to go several months without their lead striker. In his place, Moussa Sylla was set to be signed this winter, but the transfer made headlines after reportedly falling through due to the results of a medical. We'll see if the front office is able to bring in a new forward. Off the field, NYCFC have been hyping up the construction of their new stadium, and just as importantly, their new mascot, Sky Scraper.

Biggest offseason move: With the club highlighting his versatility in the midfield and defense, Australian international Kai Trewin should be one to follow, especially after making his senior national team debut last November. With plenty of motivation behind a possible inclusion in this year's World Cup, this could be a big season for Trewin.

2026 will be a success if ... they compensate for Martínez's absence. Last year, the striker had 17 goals in the regular season, representing a significant chunk of the club's 50-goal tally. NYCFC fans will keep their fingers crossed that attacking names such as Hannes Wolf, Nico Fernandez, Talles Magno, Maxi Morález and Seymour Reid can make up those goals with their own opportunities on net. Perhaps they'll push for another goal-scoring option before the end of the transfer window? -- Hernandez

What they've been up to: Michael Bradley is at the helm, with the former U.S. midfielder taking over the first team after a year running the Red Bulls' MLS Next Pro side. The 38-year-old now follows in his father's footsteps -- although they were still the MetroStars when Bob Bradley coached them ahead of stints with the U.S., Egypt, LAFC and more. The younger Bradley will try to recapture a winning identity after the team missed the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade -- and only a year after a surprise run to the MLS Cup final.

Biggest offseason move: Jorge Ruvalcaba wasn't sure he'd press on as a professional player after a jaw-dropping high school career in the San Bernardino Valley, including a 60-goal season his senior year. Fortunately for him and for fans, he did, and became a regular starter with Pumas. He has an outside chance at making Mexico's World Cup roster but will need to replicate his tremendous production from the last time he played in the U.S.

2026 will be a success if ... the attack works like it's supposed to: Ruvalcaba on one side and fellow Liga MX import (and California native) Cade Cowell on the other, with Emil Forsberg creating and Erik Choupo-Moting finishing. It should be able to improve on the 48 goals the Red Bulls scored last season. At the back, though, Bradley might run into some headaches. There's a new goalkeeper, a couple of new center backs and lots of youth. Still, the retooled front line should be good enough to start a new postseason streak. -- Arnold

What they've been up to: Orlando City had a busy offseason when it comes to outward transfers. The team made history when completing the move of defender Alex Freeman to Villarreal for a club-record fee, while maintaining a percentage of any future transfer. The team also moved Luis Muriel to Junior FC of Colombia's top division, while simply calling time on starting goalkeeper Pedro Gallese's Lions career following the conclusion of his contract. The team attempted to combat the departures of key figures by signing defender Iago Teodoro and Maxime Crépeau.

Biggest offseason move: Many were shocked by the club's decision not to renew the contract of Gallese after six seasons with Orlando City. He departed with 46 clean sheets in 164 MLS appearances for the club, leaving the front office with the large task of finding an adequate replacement. Through free agency, Orlando was able to snag Canada international Crépeau, remaining competitive in goal.

2026 will be a success if ... the team battles through its inconsistency and establishes the necessary rhythm to reach the playoffs at a high level. Despite nearly reaching MLS Cup in 2024, the team saw a significant drop last season when falling to the Chicago Fire 3-1 in the wild-card round. Naturally, any season could be labeled a success when winning a trophy, and Orlando City would be no exception. The team should target the Leagues Cup, Supporters' Shield or MLS Cup, but realistically, reaching a final or the late stages of a tournament would be considered successful. -- Becherano

What they've been up to: Getting rid of everyone. Well, almost everyone. Longtime Union stalwarts and 2025 MLS Starting XI defenders Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner have both moved on after many storied years with the club. So has last season's top scorer, Tai Baribo, who provided 16 goals for the Supporters' Shield winners, good for 28% of the team total. Danish striker Mikael Uhre, who provided six goals and six assists last season, returned to play in Denmark. Those are some notable departures, but Union faithful thrown off by this much change will still start the season with the familiar sight of goalkeeper Andre Blake and Alejandro Bedoya.

Biggest offseason move: Not a club known to splash the cash (to put it lightly), the Union set a new club transfer record by spending a reported $4.5 million to sign 20-year-old Ghanaian forward Ezekiel Alladoh from Swedish club IF Brommapojkarna. Alladoh is young and will have big shoes to fill, as multiple key strikers depart the club, but coach Bradley Carnell has touted his potential after Alladoh notched eight goals and one assist for his old side. Elsewhere on the pitch, the Union stayed true to their ethos and made a number of youthful signings, such as 25-year-old Danish center back Japhet Sery Larsen.

2026 will be a success if ... they avoid repeating Carnell's ill-fated drop from first place in the conference to 12th in his second season as manager of St. Louis City. With the Concacaf Champions Cup and League Cup awaiting, the Union will also need to avoid injuries in a densely packed calendar with a youthful, somewhat-untested roster. Back-to-back Shields would of course be great, but the Union can be happy with a top-six finish and a playoff run. -- Swanick

What they've been up to: Shedding some of their highest-paid players. Attacker Jonathan Rodriguez, whose 2025 campaign was mostly wiped out due to a knee injury, had his DP contract bought out. Felipe Carballo and Matías Rojas had their options declined, and David Ayala was shipped to Inter Miami for $2 million. Club veterans Dario Zuparic and Cristhian Paredes weren't brought back, either. The hope is that the front office has made the most of the additional cap space.

Biggest offseason move: There weren't many -- just three as of this writing -- but acquiring Cole Bassett from Colorado for upward of $3.7 million in cash counts as the biggest acquisition. His two-way presence figures to shore up the midfield for a team that was in the lower half of the league in goals allowed (20th), chances allowed (26th) and opponent's possession (18th). His three goals and four assists last season for Colorado showed he can contribute on the attacking end as well.

2026 will be a success if ... the Timbers can somehow shake the level of midtable mediocrity that they've shown since reaching the MLS Cup final in 2021. There are some talented players to achieve a greater level of consistency. Finn Surman has been impressive in the back, and in attack, the likes of Antony, Kristoffer Velde, Kevin Kelsy and Felipe Mora can do some damage. Velde struggled early on last season but finished strongly. An attacking wild card is Gage Guerra, who notched his first MLS goal in the playoffs against San Diego last campaign, and has looked sharp in preseason. Those attacking talents will need to contribute while David Da Costa continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery.

Then there's the ageless wonder, midfielder Diego Chará. He'll turn 40 on April 5, and it will help if the likes of Bassett and Joao Ortiz can at least assume some of the defensive responsibilities, especially with Omir Fernández out until midsummer with a foot injury.

Portland looks to be one of those teams that could be all over the place, both good and bad. Manager Phil Neville will need it to come good, otherwise his job is likely in danger. -- Carlisle

What they've been up to: After a tepid year that saw RSL squeeze their way into the wild-card round of the Western Conference playoffs (where they lost 3-1 to Portland), Pablo Mastroeni is back for his fifth full season in charge, and the club has made a number of notable signings. While those new additions were still getting acclimated or had yet to appear, RSL traveled to Portugal for the Algarve Cup and had mixed results, including two wins against Danish sides Brøndby and Randers FC, as well as a 2-0 loss to Dallas.

Biggest offseason move: RSL have brought in numerous players likely to make an impact. Their biggest is undoubtedly their latest DP signing: Morgan Guilavogui, a 27-year-old Guinea international signed from Lens in France. Guilavogui is a 6-foot-2 striker able to play any of the attacking positions around him, with 55 goals and 16 assists across 219 matches for three different French clubs and Germany's St. Pauli. Versatile playmaker Juan Manuel Sanabria is another notable new name, as is 29-year-old Dutch midfielder Stijn Spierings. Oh, and there's also left back Lukas Engel, who was on loan with FC Cincinnati from Middlesbrough last season.

2026 will be a success if ... they score more goals. Diego Luna's nine goals were the team high in a season that saw RSL score 38 total. Only Austin FC notched fewer (37) in the Western Conference. Given their latest signings' creative abilities, positive change seems clear. -- Swanick

What they've been up to: With Mexican star winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano not "part of the sporting plans moving forward," last season's debutants are now living their first days of a post-Chucky world. The good news for them: In their recent introduction to the Concacaf Champions Cup, they were impressive after taking down Liga MX's Pumas 4-2 on aggregate ahead of MLS' 2026 season. Head coach Mikey Varas also showcased some tactical variations that could once again make them a nightmare to face for opponents.

Biggest offseason move: It has to be Lozano. Although they're still seeking his exit as he continues to be part of the roster, there's no indication that the club will utilize the recognizable figure who was dropped from two game-day rosters last fall following a verbal altercation. The Mexico winger wasn't their best player from 2025, but he still provided nine goals and 10 assists across 27 appearances. If fit throughout 2026, new forward signing Lewis Morgan could help fans quickly forget about Chucky.

2026 will be a success if ... they keep the same pace of their first season. Did San Diego have a one-off debut that caught many by surprise with its spot atop of the Western Conference standings, or will 2026 prove that it's the real deal? A slight drop in points is expected, but as long as San Diego is one of the best in its conference and competitive in the knockout rounds of competitions, that's another step forward. -- Hernandez

What they've been up to: Trying to see if they can build on last season's improvement and construct a postseason-worthy roster. The Quakes went from 21 points in 2024 to 41 last season, with the team narrowly missing out on the playoffs, but that was the easy part. Putting together a team that can move further up the Western Conference standings is orders of magnitude more difficult. The Timo Werner acquisition notwithstanding, there has been precious little activity on the roster front.

Biggest offseason move: Two words: Timo Werner. The Quakes bled some considerable offensive talent during the offseason with Josef Martínez, Chicho Arango and Cristian Espinoza all departing. Espinoza's exit cut especially deep given the Quakes' front office blundered by not picking up his option last summer and allowing him to become a free agent. In steps Werner, who has endured some seasons of struggle with both Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig of late, especially in front of goal. But Werner's pace should be able to improve the Quakes' attack, as well as provide an ability to defend more from the front.

2026 will be a success if ... the Quakes can reach the postseason. Yes, it seems like this is the assessment every year, yet San Jose usually falls short. The impulse is to think that with Bruce Arena in his second season as both manager and sporting director, the Quakes should improve. But even with Werner's arrival, it doesn't look like San Jose is that much better on paper. There have been rumors of Arena working hard to bring in another attacking player, but until that player arrives, the Quakes will have to get by with what they have.

To that end, goalkeeper Daniel will need to show more consistency, and a full season of Ronaldo Vieira in the center of midfield and DeJuan Jones at fullback should improve a defense that faded as the season went on. San Jose will also need to see if the likes of Beau Leroux can improve over his rookie campaign, while expectations are high that midfielder Niko Tsakiris can translate some bright moments last season into more consistent performances.

An improved finish in the Western Conference is within San Jose's grasp, but the rest of the competition hasn't exactly stood still. The Quakes desperately need another signing or two to reach their playoff goals. -- Carlisle

What they've been up to: Keeping the gang together was Seattle's biggest priority this winter -- and it largely did just that. The Sounders re-signed Paul Rothrock after the breakout winger entered free agency, and they managed to retain every player who played at least 800 minutes in last year's regular season outside of Jon Bell and Obed Vargas.

Vargas, of course, is the major outgoing move. Transferred to Atlético Madrid, the 20-year-old's move to LaLiga is one of the most notable in MLS history. Still, with Hassani Dotson signed to help replace the young midfielder and with Albert Rusnák able to play as a No. 8, the Sounders should be fine without the Mexico international.

Biggest offseason move: It has to be Vargas' transfer to Atléti. Outside of Alphonso Davies' move from the Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern Munich, there has never been a young MLS player who has moved to a bigger club than Vargas. His transfer is a strong advertisement for Seattle's best-in-class pathway for young players.

2026 will be a success if ... everyone stays healthy. Seattle managed to hit 55 points last year while juggling major injuries and playing in the Club World Cup. Jordan Morris, in particular, managed only eight starts in the regular season due to injury. If the Sounders can remain even remotely close to healthy this year, then winning at least one trophy is very much on the table. With elite MLS players everywhere on the field and a couple of potential breakout attackers in Osaze De Rosario and Georgi Minoungou, Seattle's ceiling is right up there with the West's best heading into 2026. -- Lowery

What they've been up to: Finding their first permanent head coach of the post-Peter Vermes era. Fans will be pleased to see that Dejan Joveljic, who scored 18 of the team's 46 goals in 2025, is still on hand to keep the attack afloat. But for a team that finished 27th out of 30 teams and allowed more shots on target (and more goals) than anyone else in 2025, no massive shifts in personnel or marquee new signings point toward immediate change.

Biggest offseason move: Swiss manager Raphael Wicky is back in Major League Soccer after a successful stint with Young Boys in Switzerland. Wicky's path forward won't be easy, but having a permanent head coach is an excellent start for a beleaguered program. Its most notable player signing is Calvin Harris, who joined as a free agent from Colorado. The 25-year-old forward had a career-high five goals and four assists last season.

2026 will be a success if ... Wicky can keep Joveljic scoring, while figuring out a way to get his defense to concede something short of the most goals in MLS. Returning to the playoffs is likely a longer-term goal as Wicky enacts his vision, but scraping their way out of the league's basement and getting some wins in the Open Cup or Leagues Cup would be signs of a successful new era. -- Swanick

What they've been up to: This offseason marked a major overhaul for St. Louis, which hired a new chief soccer officer in Corey Wray and a new manager in Yoann Damet. Both Wray, who is best known for playing a part in the front office for Toronto FC and the Columbus Crew when both of those clubs were at their best over the past decade, and Damet, who joins from Wilfried Nancy's staff, have a background in possession-heavy organizations, indicating St. Louis City will find themselves keeping more of the ball than ever in 2026. Get ready to see a very different version of the club ahead of their fourth season.

Biggest offseason move: While Wray and Damet are the more impactful long-term appointments, signing Mamadou Fall from Barcelona is a statement on the personnel side. The 23-year-old defender couldn't quite push into the first team at Barcelona or Villarreal but was a standout with LAFC earlier this decade. With elite on-ball ability and rangy defending, Fall could turn out to be one of MLS' best.

2026 will be a success if ... the new game model starts to click. Under the club's previous sporting regime, St. Louis City's tactical approach was all about vertical passing and aggressive defending. But with Damet expected to implement a controlled, patient style of play while Wray recruits players who fit that game model, this year is about laying a new foundation. If St. Louis finds ways to create chances with the ball, limit chances at the other end and add more talent (there's an open designated player spot to use in the summer!), 2026 will be a good one. -- Lowery

What they've been up to: Highlighted by noteworthy exits last summer from Italian playmakers Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto has had plenty of turnover. In fact, according to the number crunchers over at American Soccer Analysis, Toronto is now only one of two teams within MLS to have fewer than 50% of total 2025 minutes returning for signed players in 2026. We also might see more changes if the Reds eventually get the $18 million deal for American striker Josh Sargent over the line at some point this year.

Biggest offseason move: With no Sargent in the picture just yet (although the Daily Mail's Simon Jones reported on Friday morning that a deal is, in fact, done), we'll have to look at Walker Zimmerman as the most noteworthy move. A veteran center back with an imposing presence, the 32-year-old will be sure to provide more confidence in Toronto's back line. That is, as long as he's fit and capable of regular minutes. At the very least, his stature will likely boost the club's aerial duels percentage (47.3%) that had it ranked 24th of MLS' 30 teams last season.

2026 will be a success if ... they qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2020. It has been a rough handful of seasons for the team that hasn't reached the same heights of the past decade, which means that a playoff invitation would finally serve as a symbol of the Reds turning things around. Sargent could be the missing piece of the puzzle. -- Hernandez

What they've been up to: The Whitecaps enter the 2026 season after suffering two heartbreaking losses in 2025, falling to Cruz Azul in the Concacaf Champions Cup final and to Inter Miami in MLS Cup. Now, the team will attempt to keep up with the high expectations set in 2025 and compete once again for a trophy. The Whitecaps bolstered the squad and added depth by signing forward Cheikh Sabaly from Ligue 1 side Metz and attacking midfielder Aziel Jackson on loan from Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok.

Biggest offseason move: It's hard to consider a recent move for the Whitecaps as big after signing Thomas Müller in 2025. Although the team did well in adding depth to the squad, the focus should still remain on Müller entering the 2026 season. The player will continue to be the focal point on and off the field for the Whitecaps, adding experience and talent when needed. He joined in a somewhat limited capacity given a recurrent injury, but the Bayern Munich and Germany legend should enter the 2026 campaign with a larger role.

2026 will be a success if ... ​the Whitecaps win a trophy. Whether Vancouver decides to focus on the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup or MLS Cup, any trophy would highlight the immense work being done by the club. The team will depend on Müller and Sebastian Berhalter to maintain a high level in order to succeed, after the two played an integral role in 2025. Through depth and the coaching expertise of Jesper Sørensen, the Whitecaps must target silverware. -- Becherano