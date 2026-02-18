Marc Skinner urges Man United to 'give absolutely everything' against Atlético Madrid

Dominique Janssen explains why she took the captain's armband from Maya Le Tissier during Manchester United's 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid. (1:18)

Marc Skinner expects Manchester United to "give absolutely everything" when they host Atlético Madrid in Thursday night's home leg of their Champions League quarterfinal playoff.

Skinner's side scored three goals in a shut-out victory in Spain, but the United boss expects a different kind of contest in England, where the visitors know they will have to step up in attack if they hope to book a last-eight appointment with Bayern Munich.

The hosts are in excellent form after beating London City Lionesses 2-1 in the Women's Super League on Sunday to make it seven straight wins across all competitions, but Skinner is not allowing United's aggregate advantage to influence their outlook.

"There's no balance," Skinner said. "We have to go to win the game. Atlético showed their quality in the first leg. I felt we were ruthless when we needed to be.

"The reality is we're preparing to go and win the game. We have to give absolutely everything. There's only one game that matters, and it's that game.

"If you win it, you're guaranteed to go through. That's the mindset. There isn't any 3-0, not the cliche bit it's 0-0, and we have to start the game properly."

Skinner revealed the team has been plagued by illness affecting several players.

He is hopeful Jayde Riviere, who was forced off in the London City contest, will be fit for selection, while the contest comes too soon for England attacking midfielder Ella Toone.

Anna Sandberg remains sidelined with a knee issue Skinner that will her out of action, in a worst-case scenario, for eight weeks.

Skinner added: "The reality is we're not playing Bayern yet. We're not looking past tomorrow night, and we'll be ready to do our job out there."

Elsewhere, it is all to play for as Juventus host Wolfsburg after the sides drew 2-2 in the reverse fixture.