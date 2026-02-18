Newcastle's Anthony Gordon makes UCL history with 4-goal 1st half

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon has become just the second player to score four goals in the first half of a UEFA Champions League game and the first to do so in the knockout stage.

The England international's record-breaking feat powered the Magpies into a commanding 5-0 lead at the break at Azerbaijan's FK Qarabag in the first leg of their playoff round clash.

Gordon's 33-minute hat trick was the fastest by an Englishman in the Champions League, and his tally in the competition now stands at 10 goals.

Anthony Gordon scored four goals in one half against Qarabag. Getty

He is just the third Newcastle player to score a hat trick in the Champions League, and the first to do so in the knockout rounds.

Gordon opened the scoring in Baku in just the third minute before Malick Thiaw doubled the Premier League side's lead five minutes. After firing in a penalty in the 32nd minute, Gordon then rounded the opposition goalkeeper to complete his hat trick barely a minute later.

The former Everton man then capped a memorable first half for he and his team by converting another penalty in stoppage time.

Among Englishman in the Champions League, only Harry Kane (11) has scored more goals in a season than Gordon.