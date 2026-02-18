Alessia Russo: Arsenal ready for 'unreal' UWCL quarterfinal vs. Chelsea

Arsenal's Alessia Russo looks forward to facing WSL rivals Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the Women's Champions League. (0:31)

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo is relishing the "unreal" prospect of a blockbuster Women's Champions League quarterfinal against Chelsea.

Russo scored twice, either side of Mariona Caldentey's penalty, as the reigning champions roared through their playoff against Belgian side Oud-Heverlee Leuven 3-1 on the night, and 7-1 on aggregate.

"So exciting and a team we are so familiar with," Russo told Disney+.

"When you play Champions League football and get closer towards the final you come up against really tough teams.

"To play Chelsea, an English team, probably something that we are not so used to in the quarterfinals, will be amazing.

"Two top teams coming up against each other for a place in the semifinal. It's unreal.

Alessia Russo celebrates scoring Arsenal's third goal with teammate Taylor Hinds. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"We are playing well, we are playing good football and that breeds confidence in everyone.

"We are winning as well, we are grinding out results in different ways and everyone is contributing in different ways, so I think the feeling around the whole team in general is really positive."

Leuven had brief hope of getting back into the tie through an equaliser from Sára Pusztai.

But Arsenal were comprehensive winners and Leuven boss Arno Van den Abbeel said: "We knew it would be a difficult game but I think we tried our best.

"In the first half we picked our moments, we had some good opportunities. In the second half they went all in and we had some good chances but unfortunately you see the quality of Arsenal.

"The slightest mistake you make or the moment you have to make changes to your structure and they really performed well.

"They deserve to go through obviously and we are just very proud of the journey we have taken so far."