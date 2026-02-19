UCL Stats: Vincius Jr's record, Gordon's historic hat trick, Bodo Glimt, Galatasaray's goal fest vs Italian clubs

Open Extended Reactions

The first legs of the UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs are done, and the matches were nothing short of dramatic.

From Bodo/Glimt stunning Inter Milan to Galatasaray scoring five against Juventus, from Paris Saint-Germain having to mount a comeback from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against AS Monaco to Real Madrid just about getting past Jose Mourinho's Benfica this time, the storylines were aplenty.

In the Women's Champions League, exciting quarterfinal clashes were set up as Arsenal will meet Chelesa while Real Madrid will take on Barcelona after wins over Paris FC and OH Leuven respectively.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

Galatasaray 5 - 2 Juventus

5

This is the first time that Galatasaray has scored 5 goals in a UEFA Champions League game. The club has played 131 UCL matches.

5

Conversely, Juventus has conceded 5 goals in a UEFA Champions League game for the first time.

2

Gabriel Sara is the second Galatasaray player to score and assist a goal in a UEFA Champions League knockout stage match, after Wesley Sneijder against Real Madrid in April 2013

2

Gabriel Sara is also second Brazilian to score a KO Stage goal for Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League, after Jardel vs Real Madrid in the 2000-01 Quarterfinals.

2

Teun Koopmeiners has scored his first two UEFA Champions League goals, after not scoring in his first 22 UCL appearances.

5

Teun Koopmeiners is the fifth Juventus player with multiple goals in a road UCL KO stage match and first since Mario Mandžukić in the 2017-18 quarterfinal vs Real Madrid.

Monaco 2 - 3 Paris Saint-Germain

0:55

Folarin Balogun scored Monaco's earliest ever UCL goal at 0:55 minute. It's also the earliest ever goal scored by an American in the competition.

1

This is the first time that PSG has conceded multiple goals before the 20th minute in a UCL game.

5

Folarin Balogun's 5 goals in the UEFA Champions League this season are the most by a US international in a single season, breaking a tie with Christian Pulisic who had 4 in 2024-25.

4

Folarin Balogun is the first Monaco player to score 4 goals in a single UCL season since Kylian Mbappé (6) and Falcao (5) in 2016-17.

10

With his 10th UCL goal, Achraf Hakimi equals Yousseff En-Nesyri and Hakim Ziyech for most among Morocco internationals.

Benfica 0 - 1 Real Madrid

3

Vinícius Jr had scored in 3 straight games in all competitions for the first time since October 2024.

5 in 8

Vinícius Jr. has scored 5 goals in 8 games under Álvaro Arbeloa... compare this to 7 goals in 33 games under Xabi Alonso.

31

Vinícius Jr. has scored 31 career UEFA Champions League goals and he passes Kaká (30) for the second most by a Brazilian international. The highest? Neymar, at 43.

13 out of 14

Real Madrid has advanced in 13 of 14 UCL KO Stage ties after winning the first leg on the road; the only time it failed to advance was in the 2018-19 Round of 16 vs Ajax.

Borussia Dortmund 2 - 0 Atalanta

3

At 3 minutes, Serhou Guirassy's goal is tied for the second fastest by Borussia Dortmund in UCL history. Only once has Dortmund scored a faster goal in a UCL match (Andreas Möller in the 1st minute in 1995 vs Juventus).

Qarabag FK 1 - 6 Newcastle

2 minutes, 2 seconds

At 2 minutes, 2 seconds, Anthony Gordon's goal is the fastest by Newcastle in UCL history, The previous fastest goal was two goals in the fifth minute, both in 2003 (Shola Ameobi and Alan Shearer).

7 minutes, 51 seconds

Newcastle took a 2-0 lead after 7 minutes, 51 seconds of play, the second-earliest 2-0 by any away side in a UEFA Champions League match, after Borussia Dortmund vs Zenit St Petersburg in February 2014 (04:53).

10

Anthony Gordon's 10 UEFA Champions League goals this season are the second most by an Englishman in a UCL season

1

Anthony Gordon is the first Englishman to score a hat trick in the UEFA Champions League KO Stage.

33 minutes

In 33 minutes, Anthony Gordon has scored the fastest ever hat trick by an English player, and by a player for an English club, in the UEFA Champions League.

3

Anthony Gordon is the third Newcastle United player to score a hat trick in the UEFA Champions League and the first to do it in the KO Stage.

3

Anthony Gordon is the third player to score a hat-trick on their first appearance in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages after Valencia's Gerard in April 2000 (vs Lazio) and Liverpool's Sadio Mané in February 2018 (vs Porto).

4

Anthony Gordon is the second player to score 4 goals in the first half of a UEFA Champions League game and the first to do it in the UCL KO Stage. Luiz Adriano did so in the 2014-15 Group Stage for Shakhtar Donetsk vs BATE Borisov

5+

Newcastle is the second team to lead a UEFA Champions League KO Stage game by 5+ goals at halftime, after Bayern Munich in the 2014-15 Quarterfinals vs Porto (also 5-0).

1

This is the first time Atlético Madrid fails to win a UCL game in which it led by multiple goals.

12

Julián Álvarez has scored12 goals in 18 UEFA Champions League games for Atlético Madrid, and is now already the club's second top scorer in the competition, behind only Antoine Griezmann... who has a whopping 39 goals in 91 games.

7

Julián Álvarez is the seventh Argentina international to score 20 career UCL goals.

Bodo / Glimt 3 - 1 Inter Milan

4

Bodo/Glimt are only the fourth team from outside Europe's top 5 leagues to win 3 consecutive matches in a UEFA Champions League campaign, with each coming against teams from those leagues. The other three are Panathinaikos (01-02), Benfica (05-06) and Zenit (15-16).

2

Sondre Fet scores the second ever goal by a Norwegian club in the UEFA Champions League KO Stage and first in nearly 30 years since the 1997 quarterfinals, when Trond Egil Soltvedt scored for Rosenborg vs Juventus.

5

Jens Petter Hauge is the third player to score 5 goals in a UEFA Champions League season for a Norwegian team, alongside John Carew in 1999-00 and Frode Johnsen in 2000-01, both doing so for Rosenborg.

5, 3

Galatasaray posted 5 goals on Juventus and Bodo/Glimt scored 3 vs Inter Milan. Since the UCL adopted the KO stage play-off last season, Italian clubs have allowed 3+ goals only four times vs opponents from outside the Top 5 European leagues. That's almost many times as Serie A teams had allowed in UCL previously in ALL the knockout stage matches vs those teams.

20 years, 235 days

Francesco Pio Esposito, at 20 years and 235 days is Inter Milan's second youngest goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League KO Stage after Obafemi Martins (18 years 197 days in May 2003 vs AC Milan).

Olympiacos 0 - 2 Bayer Leverkusen

2

Patrik Schick is the second Bayer Leverkusen player with 2+ goals in UCL KO Stage, and the first since Michael Ballack in April 2002 (2 goals vs Liverpool in the quarterfinals).

He is also the 1st Bayer Leverkusen player with a multi-goal game on the road in UCL KO Stage

4 minutes, 5 seconds

At 4 minutes, 5 seconds, Thea Greboval is the first player to be red carded in the first 5 minutes of a UWCL match in the last 8 seasons

4

Paris FC has conceded 4 goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half. No team has conceded more this season in UWCL.

3

Real Madrid advanced to the quarterfinals for the third time in only five appearances in the competition. They will face Barcelona in the UWCL quarterfinals (Barcelona is last season's runner-up)

13

Alessia Russo scored her 13th career UWCL goal, tying Jordan Nobbs and Jayne Ludlow for third most goals in Arsenal's history. Only Kim Little (29) and Vivianne Miedema (14) have more.

3

OH Leuven's goal snapped Arsenal's streak of 3 straight clean sheets in the UWCL, which was the Gunners' longest streak of games without conceding a goal in the competition since 2009 (4 straight)

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.