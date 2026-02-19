Arsenal face 'bottle job' talk after Wolves draw, says 'shocked' Paul Merson

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal face accusations of being Premier League "bottle jobs" after throwing away a two-goal lead against Wolves to add further worries to their title pursuit, according to former Gunners midfielder Paul Merson.

Mikel Arteta's side looked to be striding towards a first title in over two decades at the start of the year but Manchester City are now only five points behind with a game in hand after Arsenal's successive away draws at Brentford, and the league's bottom club.

On Wednesday, Arsenal were two up before Hugo Bueno and Tom Edozie rescued an unlikely point. Only Crystal Palace and West Ham (both 8) have dropped more points from winning positions in the Premier League in 2026 than Arsenal (7), per ESPN Global Research.

"It's disappointing," Merson said on Sky Sports. "You can't play in second gear. When Wolves went to 2-2, there was an urgency. They didn't have that before. You can't play like that. Every game is a cup final to the end.

"It's going come on full blast now, being bottle jobs, melting. It's full-on now -- drawing away at Brentford and then being two goals up against the worst team in the league."

Merson also said he was "shocked" by Arteta's post-match comments, where he said Arsenal "deserved" to drop points.

Arsenal were held by Wolves on Wednesday despite going two goals up. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"It's a moment when you don't perform, and you are at this level, and expectations are where they are," Arteta said. "You have to take the hit, because as well, we deserve it."

Merson stated: "I was quite shocked with the interview of Arteta. It's the first time, really, I've seen him not majorly positive. He usually comes out and says, 'we did this, we did that.'

"He's saying, 'we deserved the hit,' instead of coming out and saying, 'we're five points clear. As long as we don't get beat by Manchester City, we win the league.'

"It wasn't like that. I was a bit worried with that interview. Even he is thinking now. You can only do so much for the team and when you watch that, there is something missing, I can't put my finger on it but there is something missing."

Arsenal face rivals Tottenham in a crucial north London derby on Sunday.