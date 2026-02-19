Newcastle boss Eddie Howe: UCL tie 'not over' despite 6-1 win at Qarabag

Open Extended Reactions

Eddie Howe has insisted Newcastle's Champions League playoff tie against Qarabag is not over despite returning from Baku with a thumping 6-1 first-leg advantage.

Howe and his players set off on the 2,500-mile return journey brimming with confidence after dismantling the champions of Azerbaijan inside 45 minutes, but head coach Howe is taking nothing for granted ahead of next Tuesday night's return at St James' Park with either Barcelona or Chelsea awaiting the victors.

He told TNT Sports: "We know the tie is not dead or over, but we've put ourselves in a great position.

"We've got to be professional in every moment. We know how football can change -- we've just seen that, we've won three games in the blink of an eye and the feeling is very different.

"But we respect every opponent and we have to be very good in the next game."

Newcastle ran riot against Qarabag on Wednesday night. Giorgi ARJEVANIDZE / AFP via Getty Images

Anthony Gordon was the star of the show with four goals -- two of them from the penalty spot -- either side of Malick Thiaw's header as the Magpies raced into a 5-0 lead at the break and, and although Elvin Jafarguliyev pulled on back nine minutes into the second half, substitute Jacob Murphy restored their advantage with 18 minutes remaining.

The former Everton frontman's contribution was significant for several reasons -- he registered his first senior hat-trick, eclipsed Alan Shearer's club record of six goals in a single Champions League campaign, became the first Newcastle player to score four in the competition and took his tally in Europe this season to 10.

Howe said: "He was really, really good in that first half. He started the press -- a number of his goals came from his attitude off the ball.

"I was really pleased with his first goal as well because that was a key moment. It was a really good finish. He could have had more, but a very good display."

The game was the Magpies' sixth away from home in their last seven in all competitions and they will head for Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday having won the last three of them.

Howe said with a smile: "It looks like with the run of away games, we've worked out how to play away.

"It's been a really good return, the last three games. We've had really tough games, navigated them really well and I think we've shown that we're a good team, so I'm really happy with where we're at at the moment."

Such was the comfort with which Newcastle prevailed at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium that Howe was able to hand a senior debut to 18-year-old striker Sean Neave as a late substitute.

He said: "Sean's deserved it. He's been with us for a while now and he's trained with us every day. His attitude is exemplary, he's a really humble lad, wants to do very well.

"He's also talented and you could see when he came on, he almost got a goal. I'm really pleased for him and his family."