Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool look to Spurs' Bergvall

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall is on the radar of Liverpool, alongside Juventus' Khéphren Thuram and Palmeiras' Allan Elias, while Manchester United are ready to let €85 million winger Jadon Sancho leave for free this summer.

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall has impressed, despite results. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

- Liverpool are considering making a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall, according to TEAMtalk. It is reported that the Reds have registered their interest in the 20-year-old, who is also on the radar of Aston Villa, with Spurs struggling in the Premier League this season. Juventus midfielder Khéphren Thuram, 24, is another player that scouts from Anfield are looking at, but a deal could be more difficult for him, with Juve planning to offer him a contract extension. Reports in Brazil have also linked the club with a €35 million move for Palmeiras' Allan Elias, 21.

- Manchester United are ready to let winger Jadon Sancho leave for free when he returns from his loan spell at Aston Villa, says The Sun. The Old Trafford hierarchy have reportedly decided against offering a new deal to the 25-year-old with a view to landing a future transfer fee, but they can't continue to pay such big wages for a player not in their plans. Sancho signed a five-year deal worth £300,000-a-week when joining Red Devils for a fee of €85 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, and has been on loan at Dortmund, Chelsea and now Villa since. But this season he has struggled to make an impact at Villa Park, having scored just one goal in 25 appearances.

- Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is prioritizing a switch to Arsenal amid interest from several clubs in Europe. Bild reports that Bayer Leverkusen are the latest side to join the race for the 31-year-old after making contact with his representatives, but they could struggle to meet his salary which is in excess of €10 million-per-season. Goretzka, who is also linked with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan, will become a free agent when his contract expires at the Allianz Arena in June.

- Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement to sign Atlético Madrid C defender Aimar Garcia, reports AS. Garcia, 18, is set to be out of contract in the summer, and has caught the attention of Los Blancos head coach Alvaro Arbeloa. Meanwhile, Nicolo Schira says that Madrid defenders Antonio Rüdiger, 32, and David Alaba, 33, are getting "closer," to leaving the Bernabéu as free agents at the end of their contracts in June. Recent reports have linked Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté as a potential reinforcement, with the 26-year-old available on a free transfer in the summer.

- Barcelona presidential candidate Marc Ciria is keen to reunite the club with Inter Miami attacking midfielder Lionel Messi as part of an ambitious plan to sign Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Speaking to Cadena SER, Ciria said: "We know that Messi's future is linked to Barcelona. To sign Haaland, we must bring Messi back as a strategic partner." Ciria is one of four candidates, including current president Joan Laporta, looking to win the election on March 15, but any hopes of securing the 25-year-old Norway international could be difficult after he signed an extension at the Etihad Stadium until 2034 in January 2025. Messi, 38, also recently signed a new deal with Miami through 2028.

ESPN's Liverpool correspondent Beth Lindop looks at the midfield situation.

Bolstering the midfield this summer feels like a necessity for Liverpool, particularly considering there is uncertainty over the long-term futures of Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister. While Bergvall is obviously a talent, Arne Slot's side already have Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai capable of playing in that advanced midfield position and so a move for the Spurs man doesn't make a lot of sense. Instead, it is likely Liverpool will look to sign someone who is capable of adding some grit and physicality to the middle of the park. Thuram was linked with Liverpool in the summer of 2023 and both him and Allan fit the age profile the club often look to target. It is definitely one to keep an eye on.

- Manchester United officials regret their decision to include a €30 million option when agreeing to loan forward Marcus Rashford to Barcelona, with belief that they could have acquired a transfer fee in the region of €60 million following his recent form. (Daily Mirror)

- Chelsea striker Liam Delap is attracting interest from Manchester United, Newcastle, and Everton. (Caught Offside)

- Barcelona are leading the race for Bournemouth midfielder Marcos Senesi. (TEAMtalk)

- Newcastle are open to parting ways with striker Nick Woltemade if their valuation is met. (TalkSPORT)

- Columbus Crew are closing in on Lille midfielder Andre Gomes and have offered the 32-year-old a 2½ year contract. (L'Equipe)

- Atletico Madrid will make another attempt to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson in the summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

- AC Milan and Atalanta are keen on Juventus winger Filip Kostic. (Corriere dello Sport)

- West Ham, Nottingham Forest, and Lyon are looking at Juventus defender Federico Gatti. (Nicolo Schira)

- Levante striker Karl Etta-Eyong has no interest in a switch to CSKA Moscow despite the LaLiga club receiving a €30 million offer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Multiple clubs have shown interest in Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez, who is no longer included in the club's future plans. (Nicolo Schira)

- Valencia are closing in on a short-term deal to sign Atletico Mineiro defender Renzo Saravia as a free agent until June. (Cesar Luis Merlo)

- Qatar Stars League side Al Sailiya have joined Charlton Athletic in the race for free agent striker Michail Antonio, who was released by West Ham in August. (BBC)