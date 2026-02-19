Leicester City: Ex-PL champions in 'fight for Championship survival,' appoint Gary Rowett

Open Extended Reactions

Leicester City have appointed Gary Rowett as manager on a deal until the end of the season, with the side currently 22nd in the Championship and in the relegation zone.

The 50-year-old replaces Martí Cifuentes, who was dismissed in January following a run of poor results that saw the club win just one Championship match since the start of 2026 and plummet down the table.

Their problems were worsened by a six-point deduction which was imposed on them by the EFL earlier this month, after a breach of Profit and Sustainability Rules -- leaving them three away from safety.

Rowett returns to the King Power Stadium having 49 league appearances for the club as a player between 2000 and 2002, and managerial spells at clubs including Birmingham, Millwall, and most recently Oxford United.

"I'm really proud to be the new Leicester City manager and to have the opportunity to work with and lead a really talented group over the coming months," Rowett said.

"It's very clear to us all what needs to be achieved between now and the end of the season and the work begins immediately. I'm looking forward to building connections with the players, with the staff at the club and with all of fans -- all of which will be vital to helping us secure the results we need."

Club chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "Gary is a manager with deep knowledge of the Championship and experience of the situation we now face in these final 14 games of the season -- a fight for survival in the division.

"It is a task on which the entire club is focused, and we will provide Gary with every support to help us find the solutions we need."

Leicester have 14 matches left in their league campaign, and Rowett's first task will be a visit to Stoke City on Jan. 21.