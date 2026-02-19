Manchester City vs. Newcastle United: TV channel, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City and Newcastle United meet again.

This will be their fourth meeting this season and one more is in store in the FA Cup next month. While Newcastle beat Man City in the first league fixture, Pep Guardiola's team emerged victorious twice in the semifinals of the EFL Cup.

Manchester City have the momentum in their favour as they look to cut down Arsenal's lead at the top. Newcastle secured a few crucial wins in the cup competitions, and they will seek to carry the form to this match as well.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Saturday on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, Peacock in the U.S., Jio Hotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live coverage here.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Saturday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET; 1:30 a.m. IST and 7 a.m. AEDT, Wednesday)

Venue: Etihad Stadium.

Referee: Tom Bramall.

VAR: James Bell.

Injury News

Man City

Josko Gvardiol, D: OUT, ankle

Max Alleyne, D: DOUBT, knock

Mateo Kovacic, M: OUT, ankle

Jérémy Doku, F: DOUBT, calf

Savinho, F: DOUBT, knock

Newcastle United

Emil Krafth, D: OUT, knee

Fabian Schär, D: OUT, ankle

Tino Livramento, D: OUT, hamstring

Bruno Guimarães, M: OUT, muscle

Yoane Wissa, F: DOUBT, knock

Lewis Miley, D: OUT, knee

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Talking Points

A City win will put Arsenal under serious pressure

Arsenal dropped points against Wolves which means Man City can cut down the deficit to just two points with a victory over Newcastle United. With 12 matches to play for, City will push hard to overtake their rivals, and they have the advantage of hosting Arsenal at home in April.

Guardiola has been issuing the warning to Arsenal that it's not over in the title fight. They also won a crucial match against Liverpool and continued with the momentum with a 3-0 victory over Fulham. The thing with City is that they have been there and done it. They have chased down Arsenal before in the title race and although they've been inconsistent this season, they do have quality players who can take the team all the way.

A lot can happen in the season -- both teams can of course drop points. However, City are in a good run and they will be eager to seize the chance against Newcastle on Saturday.

Semenyo, Man City's most in-form player

play 1:57 How Antoine Semenyo has had a 'flawless' transition to Man City Don Hutchison and Kieran Gibbs speak after Manchester City's 2-0 win over Salford City in the FA Cup fourth round.

It looks like Antoine Semenyo's mid-season move to City is proving to be hugely impactful. There were hardly any doubts about Semenyo's quality in the attacking third, even then it's highly impressive how he has hit the ground running in a new team.

Playing for a top club brings its own set of pressure and even more if the team is involved in a high-stakes league title battle while chasing trophies in other competitions. Credit to Semenyo for living up to the standards -- he has scored five times in nine matches since arriving in the January transfer window.

His attacking returns are better than Erling Haaland in this period, which is a big boost to Man City who struggled whenever their Norwegian superstar didn't contribute with goals. Against Fulham, Semenyo and Haaland played centrally, and it worked really well for the team, with both getting on the scoresheet.

Guardiola will be extremely happy to see that his team's two potent goal-scorers are complementing each other. Their attacking partnership could deliver him yet another league title.

A firing Anthony Gordon to make a difference?

It has been a tough Premier League season for Gordon and the same for Newcastle as well. After the departure of Alexander Isak, it was expected that Gordon would step up and contribute consistently. Although a few goals came in in the Champions League, he struggled in the league, which affected his team's form too.

Anthony Gordon. Giorgi ARJEVANIDZE / AFP via Getty Images

Gordon will be desperate to take the scoring form to the Premier League. On Wednesday, he broke records by scoring four times against Qarabag in the first leg of the Champions League playoff round, taking his tally in the tournament to 10 goals. A 33-minute hat trick was the fastest by an English player in the Champions League. Among Englishman in the Champions League, only Harry Kane (11) has scored more goals in a season than Gordon.

When offered space and time, Gordon is at his best. He has spoken about his playing style suiting the Champions League than Premier League this season. The league has become more physical this season with most teams' defence sitting deep while Champions League football has been more free-flowing. If City leave gaps in behind, Gordon will hope to make it count now that he has found his scoring touch.

What's the issue with Nick Woltemade?

Woltemade is having a mixed first season with his club, but that's completely normal. It's not easy for a player to come in from a different league and start producing big numbers. So far, Woltemade has scored seven goals in the league from 23 matches. Before the season ends, he could be in double figures, and he could still play a big role in the FA Cup and Champions League.

It's also a fact Newcastle's lack of creativity did play a role in his form -- he didn't always get the best of service from his wingers and midfielders. He's not a natural goal-scorer but that can change with time, coaching and more games.

What do the numbers say?