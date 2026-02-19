Philippe Coutinho: Ex-Liverpool star 'mentally exhausted,' leaves Vasco da Gama

Open Extended Reactions

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has left Vasco da Gama citing pressure from fans and mental exhaustion.

After a long career in Europe, Coutinho, 33, returned to Brazilian side Vasco as a free agent last summer following a loan spell at his boyhood club during the 2024-25 season.

Coutinho requested for his contract, which was due to expire in June, to be terminated, much to the club's surprise.

The former Brazil international, who had scored three goals and one assist in seven games for Vasco this season, explained why he has left on Instagram.

Philippe Coutinho has left Vasco da Gama, he confirmed on social media. Photo by Ruano Carneiro/Getty Images

"With a heavy heart, I understand that now is the time to take a step back and end this chapter at Vasco," Coutinho wrote.

"I chose to return to Vasco because I love this club. I love everything Vasco represents in my life. Wearing this shirt was one of the most important choices I've ever made. And in every training session, in every game, I gave my best. Always! There was never a lack of dedication, never a lack of will and commitment."

Coutinho had been feeling pressure in recent months. Vasco finished a disappointing 14th in the league standings last season but reached the Brazilian Cup final only to lose 2-1 on aggregate to Corinthians on Dec. 21.

"The truth is that I'm mentally very exhausted," Coutinho said.

- Flamengo president: "Why couldn't I bring in Klopp?"

- Barcelona transfer questions: Let Lewandowski, Rashford go?

- UCL talking points: PSG's comeback win, Bodo surprise Inter, more

"I've always been very reserved, so saying this here isn't easy, but I need to be honest. Being judged by countless people for something that isn't part of my character is extremely difficult. I would never disrespect the fans, my teammates, or Vasco. I've never done that anywhere I've been. Those who know me know that.

"I am grateful for everything I experienced here. I will carry Vasco with me forever. In my heart. In my history. In my life. From the bottom of my heart... thank you for everything."

Coutinho, who won two league titles at Barcelona, has not indicated what his future plans are.