Cesc Fabregas sorry for contact with AC Milan player as Massimiliano Allegri sent off

Como coach Cesc Fabregas has apologised for making contact with an AC Milan player near the touchline in Wednesday's 1-1 league draw at the San Siro. In the 78th minute, Milan right-back Alexis Saelemaekers lost control of the ball near the sideline in front of Fabregas.

As the player attempted to defend against Como's counter-attack, his momentum appeared to carry him backwards into the Spanish coach, who raised his right arm and made contact with Saelemaekers. The Milan player reacted angrily and pointed at Fabregas before running towards his area.

Both coaches then had an exchange on the sidelines with AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri shown a red card. "I apologise once again," Fabregas, 38, said after the game.

"I have already done it publicly. I am not proud of it. I have done something that is probably unsportsmanlike. It is true it was a little touch, you shouldn't do it, especially a coach.

"I understand that he [Saelemaekers] was angry. I apologise to the coach [Allegri], I have already done so to [Milan] players Luka [Modric], [Mike] Maignan and Saelemaekers. I will learn from this and I hope I don't do it again in my career."

Before his post-match news conference and still in the heat of the moment, Allegri, 58, was critical of Fabregas.

"Next time someone is on the line, I'll also go on the pitch and make a tackle," the Milan coach told Dazn.

He then said in his post-match news conference: "When you are on the pitch you have to be respectful towards your rivals and referees. He is a very young coach, he's just getting started. He is doing well. I hope he wins a lot in his career and has all the capability to do so. A young coach like him need experience, with experience you improve, you mature."

Wednesday's result left Milan second in the standings, seven points adrift of Serie A leaders Inter.