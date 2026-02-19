Mumbai City open ISL campaign with 1-0 win over Chennaiyin

Open Extended Reactions

Mumbai City FC - Chennaiyin FC

(Pritam Kotal (OG) 49')

A Pritam Kotal own goal was enough to decide things at the Mumbai Football Arena, as Mumbai City FC began thei ISL season with a 1-0 win over Chennaiyin FC.

The goal came in the 49th minute, when Joni Kauko was given space on the edge of the box, and his whip into the box was diverted into his own net by the unfortunate Kotal. It was a lead that Mumbai deserved at the time, having dominated play throughout that first half, where they had the best chances, primarily through Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Jorge Ortiz.

Chennaiyin looked to hit back immediately after conceding the goal, but Inigo Martin's header off an Imran Khan cross was straightforward for Phurba Lachenpa to save.

Throughout the rest of the game, Chennaiyin huffed and puffed, but barely created a chance of note. They got into good positions and won themselves a number of set-pieces, but their delivery into the box was ordinary all night, and was too easy to deal with for Mumbai City.

Chennaiyin had a big chance in second half stoppage time, when Mandar Rao Dessai found himself free in the centre of the box for a headed chance with the goal at his mercy, but he made nowhere near enough contact on the ball, as Mumbai City eventually managed to see the game out for their first three points of the season.