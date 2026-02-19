Benfica condemn Gianluca Prestianni 'smear campaign' after Vinícius Jr. allegations

Real Madrid head coach Álvaro Arbeloa has backed Vinicius Jr. after he claimed he was racially abused by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni. (1:17)

Benfica have condemned the "smear campaign" to which their player Gianluca Prestianni has been subjected following allegations that he racially abused Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior.

Vinícius accused Prestianni of racially abusing him during the teams' UEFA Champions League playoff first leg on Tuesday, leading the match to be paused for 10 minutes in the second half.

UEFA announced on Wednesday it will investigate the allegations.

The Portuguese club said in a statement that it will fully cooperate with UEFA's investigation but defended Prestianni, who has denied any wrongdoing.

Benfica have stated Gianluca Prestianni has been subject to a smear campaign following allegations he racially abused Vinícius Júnior. Getty

"The club clearly and unequivocally reaffirms its historic and uncompromising commitment to defending the values of equality, respect, and inclusion, which are in line with the core values of its foundation and are best symbolized by Eusébio," the statement said.

"Benfica also reiterates its full support and belief in the version presented by player Gianluca Prestianni, whose conduct while playing for the Club has always been guided by respect for opponents, institutions, and the principles that define Benfica's identity.

"The club condemns the smear campaign to which the player has been subjected."

Prestianni, 20, faces a potential 10-match ban if found guilty of racial abuse in UEFA's disciplinary code.

The Argentinian denied Vinícius' allegations on social media, stating that the Brazil international "misinterpreted what he thinks he heard."

During the alleged incident, Prestianni was seen speaking to Vinícius while covering his mouth with his jersey, before the Brazil international pointed to him and ran toward the referee.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappé told Spanish TVE after Tuesday's game that he and other players heard Prestianni say "that Vini is a monkey five times".

Benfica argued that Madrid players could not have heard alleged racist abuse because of the noise at the stadium and the distance between the players.