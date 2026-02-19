Pubs to stay open until 2 a.m. for 2026 FIFA World Cup - if home nations reach knockouts

ESPN's Nedum Onuoha and Julien Laurens react to Thomas Tuchel signing a new contract extension with England until 2028. (1:16)

Pubs in the UK will be allowed to stay open until 2 a.m. this summer, should any of the home nations reach the knockout stages.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood confirmed that the extended opening hours will apply should any of England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland reach the round of 32 or later -- though the latter two face playoffs to reach the finals.

The 2026 World Cup will be staged in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. New York is five hours behind GMT, while Los Angeles is eight hours behind.

England will begin their campaign on June 17 in Arlington, Texas at 9 p.m., before taking on Ghana in Boston on June 21 at 9 p.m., and Panama in New Jersey on June 24 at 10 p.m.

Pubs will remain open later in the United Kingdom for the World Cup -- if any of the home nations reach the knockout stages. Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images

Scotland, however, will play their first men's World Cup finals match since 1998 on June 14 at 2 a.m.

Pubs will be allowed to apply for special licenses to stay open further, should kick-offs in the 10 p.m. slot go further than the 2 a.m. cut-off.

"With later kick‑offs at this year's World Cup, we don't want pubs to blow the final whistle before the winning goal," Mahmood said.

"So we're showing red tape the red card and taking pub hours to extra time so fans can get another round in without missing a single kick.

"We're toasting our boys at the World Cup and our locals this summer. Fans won't need to go home, before football's come home."

For pub-going fans, the decision is one better than what was originally discussed in a consultation -- which suggested allowing pubs to stay open until 1 a.m. for the semifinals and final.

As Home Secretary, Mahmood retains an executive power to change licensing hours for special occasions, which had been last applied for the women's Euros in 2025.

There won't be all four home nations in the knockout stages, as only one of Wales and Northern Ireland can progress past the playoffs, and may face each other in the final on March 31.

The 2026 World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19.