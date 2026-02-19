Real Madrid give 'all available evidence' to UEFA for Vinícius Júnior investigation

Shaka Hislop questions Jose Mourinho's comments about the alleged racist abuse of Vinicius Junior during Benfica vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League. (1:17)

Real Madrid say they have supplied "all available evidence" to UEFA as the governing body investigates allegations of racism made by their forward Vinícius Júnior.

The Brazilian says he reported racial abuse by a Benfica player to referee Francois Letexier during Tuesday's Champions League knockout round play-off tie in Lisbon.

Real said this player was Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni.

UEFA said on Wednesday it had opened a disciplinary investigation into events at the match, and Real have now issued an update.

"Real Madrid CF announces that it has today provided UEFA with all available evidence regarding the incidents that occurred [on Tuesday, Feb. 17, during the Champions League match that our team played in Lisbon against SL Benfica," a club statement read.

"Our club has actively co-operated with the investigation opened by UEFA following the unacceptable episodes of racism experienced during that match.

"Real Madrid is grateful for the unanimous support and affection that our player Vinicius Jr. has received from all sectors of the global football community.

"Real Madrid will continue working, in collaboration with all institutions, to eradicate racism, violence and hatred in sport and in society."

The match was paused in line with UEFA regulations after Vinicius alleged he had been abused after celebrating scoring for Real, resulting in a stoppage in play that lasted 10 minutes, with Vinicius going on to complete the full game.

After the game, Vinicius posted in Portuguese on his Instagram story: "Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to demonstrate how weak they are.

"But they have protection from others who, theoretically, have the obligation to punish. Nothing that happened today is new in my life and my family's.

"I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. Still not understanding why. On the other side, just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose."

Prestianni denied making any racist comment towards Vinicius in a post on Instagram, while Benfica hit out at what they described as a "smear campaign" against their player.

Benfica coach Jose Mourinho has also been criticised by anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out, which described comments he made after the match as "gaslighting".

Mourinho told Amazon Prime: "I told [Vinicius], when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. They [Vinicius and Prestianni] told me different things. But I don't believe in one or another. I want to be an independent."

Mourinho added that "something happens, always" in matches where Vinicius plays.