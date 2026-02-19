How Sheffield United can relegate Sheffield Wednesday in derby this weekend

Open Extended Reactions

Sheffield Wednesday could be relegated this weekend, with derby rivals Sheffield United in line to inflict the ultimate indignity.

Wednesday's nightmare season has seen them docked 12 points for entering administration in October and a further six in December for repeated late payment of wages, leaving them on -7 points at the foot of the table after 32 games.

That is 41 adrift of survival with only 42 to play for, meaning if they do not win at Bramall Lane on Sunday they will remarkably be relegated before the end of February.

Their fate could even be sealed before they make the short trip across the city, with the teams just above the survival line in action earlier in the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday will go down this weekend if they do not win at Bramall Lane. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Portsmouth are already out of Wednesday's reach in 19th and Blackburn would join them if they take a point or more from their Friday night clash with rivals Preston at Ewood Park.

That would shift the focus to the Hawthorns, where 21st-placed West Brom take on leaders Coventry on Saturday lunchtime. Victory for Albion would lift them to 37 points and out of range of Wednesday.

Even should both those teams miss out on the results required, Wednesday must win Sunday's derby to prolong their struggle for another week -- even a draw would leave them on -6 with a maximum possible total of 33, one fewer than the Baggies' current tally.

Leicester's appeal against a six-point deduction for breaching the EFL's profit and sustainability rules for the 2023-24 season could also see their 32-point tally increased, though a decision on that matter will not come until later in the season.

Excluding Bury's expulsion from League One in August 2019, no EFL club has previously been relegated before the season reached the end of February -- even the Luton side deducted 30 points in League Two in 2008-09 were not officially down until April 12.

Derby's relegation in their record-breaking 2007-08 Premier League season was confirmed on March 29.