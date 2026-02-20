Spain, Italy, England? The most exciting title race in Europe is in Scotland

Open Extended Reactions

Hearts could shock Celtic and Rangers this season. Getty

It may only be February but the most exciting title race anywhere across Europe is being served up -- in Scotland of all places. Overshadowed by the riches and glamour of the Premier League in England, Scotland is refusing to be outmuscled in the drama stakes.

Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts were thumped 4-2 by Rangers at Ibrox last weekend, mere hours after Celtic secured a 3-2 victory over Kilmarnock via a winner deep into injury time. Rangers, now coached by the highly rated German Danny Rohl, injected more life into an already enthralling title race and showed Hearts their designs of knocking off the established Glasgow duo aren't quite guaranteed yet.

How the Scottish Premiership stands

Sunday's drama left the three teams separated by just three points: Hearts on 57, Rangers on 55 and Celtic on 54. Several of the major European leagues have just two teams in the title picture -- Scotland are going one better. Once the league reaches 33 games played, the league splits into two sections of six teams, with each team playing other teams in their section once. It will only increase the spectacle further.

Celtic host Hearts' city rivals Hibernian this weekend. Hearts meanwhile are at home too, facing Falkirk. Rangers are away but will be confident against bottom side Livingston.

So, how have we got here?

Hearts have set the pace for much of the season, with Derek McInnes doing extraordinary work at the Edinburgh club. It came to a head in October as they swept aside Celtic 3-1, opening up an eight-point lead. They were handed something of a reality check through November though, going six games without a win -- drawing four times in the process.

However, such has been the nature of the title race, they followed it up with an impressive win at Celtic Park on Dec. 7. Form has been inconsistent since then. They lost one of the Edinburgh derbies, then won the other. A win over Rangers was vital -- but they also managed to fall to defeat against St. Mirren.

At times they've looked and played like champions -- on other occasions they looked to have felt the pressure. Sunday was one of those moments as Rangers, despite falling behind twice, still managed to carve McInnes' side open at will. It was a battle, though McInnes insisted -- correctly -- there is a war still to be won.

"We're still well in it," he said. "For us, to be top of the league at this stage of the season is a testament to the efforts of the players."

It has indeed been an incredible season whatever happens, as Hearts continue to ruffle the feathers of the established order up in Glasgow.

Rangers' Youssef Chermiti blasted in his first career hat-trick against Hearts Getty

Celtic and Rangers, what went wrong?

As good as Hearts have been, they've also capitalized on bizarre goings on in Glasgow.

Celtic are on their third coach of the season having started it with Brendan Rodgers who walked away in October. His differences with the club hierarchy were well known and they came to a head when remarks from the former Liverpool and Leicester City manager signaled there was no path forward together.

Martin O'Neill, an icon at the club following his past successes, returned from retirement to help the club out -- he thought that's all it would be, though. Wilfried Nancy was appointed in Dec. 2025, but was sacked after only 33 days and eight games in charge. It was an epic disaster that left the club in full blown crisis mode.

O'Neill's number was dialled again, and the Northern Irishman will now be with the club until the end of the season. He's done brilliantly too, stirring up enthusiasm among fans and in the dressing room, allowing Celtic to look at least something resembling the all-conquering beast they have been.

For Rangers it has hardly been any better. Russell Martin's appointment at the club was met with a frosty response from the fans initially, and the feeling only worsened as the season went on. Below par performances, confusing tactics and a complete disconnect from the fans meant the inevitable was sooner rather than later -- Rangers could've quite easily moved earlier too. Martin was sacked as Rangers head coach after 17 games and with the club 11 points off the leaders.

At his final game, he was provided with a police escort to leave the ground -- such was the intense dislike of the former Southampton boss. Rohl was something of a coup for the club given his longstanding links with Premier League and Bundesliga sides.

He's built a rapport with the fans Martin never even attempted. In 19 league matches in charge, Rohl has won 14, drawn four and lost just one -- to Hearts at Tynecastle Park back in December.

It's an extraordinary turnaround given that, by the time he was appointed, Rangers had fallen 15 points off the pace at the top of the table.

What next? The games come thick and fast before the league split and there's one more big showdown when Celtic host Rangers on March 1. Hearts will feel the schedule favours them with their clashes against the Glasgow duo out of the way. They host Aberdeen and Motherwell in perhaps their toughest games -- the latter sit in fourth and have played some excellent football this campaign.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has already made an impact at Celtic Getty

Who are the key players from now until the end of the season?

Claudio Braga is a very good shout for player of the season, not just for Hearts but across the entire league. A summer signing for €500,000 (£430,000) from Norwegian side Aalesunds, he stands out for his hard work across the front line. As well as putting in a shift he's also chipped in with goals and assists.

Rangers meanwhile need more from Youssef Chermiti -- the hat-trick against Hearts continued the former Everton man's impressive record against big sides but he's been absent in close fought, gritty games against lesser opponents. If Rangers are to claim the title, Chermiti will need to be better in those tough matches.

Celtic need several players to find form after below par seasons. Reo Hatate and Bernardo have been underwhelming and if O'Neill can help their confidence then there would be a 'new signing' feeling. The bottom line is that Benjamin Nygren needs to keep scoring and he will be key for the run-in. He's the top scorer in the league right now but hasn't been a huge hit with Celtic fans who have grown frustrated at times with his lack of influence in games.

The split -- what is it and how will it impact?

The split factor can't be forgotten -- in fact it will prove vital. After 33 games the league splits in two and the top six will play each other once more. Up until then Hearts have the best run of fixtures but afterwards it's arguably Celtic who might be more confident. They will have three home games -- two of which will be against Hearts and Rangers -- due to the format's structure. Much of it is up in the air with games still to play prior to the cut-off.