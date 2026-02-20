Fabian Hürzeler is finding out Brighton's recruitment model isn't all that glitters

Open Extended Reactions

Brighton & Hove Albion won't be relegated from the Premier League -- but their heralded transfer strategy is struggling.

Usually when people speak of Brighton the first word that comes up is 'recruitment.' The Seagulls have been a fascinating development since returning to the Premier League in 2016-2017, working the transfer market with an adeptness that few others have.

The words 'model club' often come up. Scouting well, buying astutely and selling extremely high. Managers have come and gone, often poached by rivals -- along with staff behind the scenes -- but they've still managed to function despite seemingly being plundered every summer.

When is a high turnover of players and staff too much, though? Brighton might well be finding that out. Fabian Hürzeler's in his second season at the club and has been backed aggressively in the transfer market. His first summer saw an outlay of nearly £200 million ($270m) on nine new faces -- this past summer that leapt to £300m ($404m).

As ever, it was largely covered by sales -- João Pedro's move to Chelsea for £60m ($81m) essentially accounted for the 2025-2026 purchases. There's little to suggest thus far that the players signed under Hürzeler will be entertaining big moves anytime soon. Only two have started more than half of Brighton's league matches in 2025-26 and in their most recent Premier League game against Aston Villa only one of the nine signings from Hürzeler's first summer featured from the start.

There have been some outright disappointments too.

Brajan Gruda has already been loaned back out to RB Leipzig while Matt O'Riley and Charalampos Kostoulas have started four matches between them. O'Riley also left the club briefly, heading on loan to Marseille with former Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi. His time in France came to an abrupt end when the loan was terminated and he's now back at the Amex. These are all players bought for big money by Brighton's standards and it could be said, despite impressive sales, they can't afford to not work out.

Hürzeler's impact in recruitment is limited, though. Beyond identifying what positions he wants players for, the leg work is with the recruitment team to identify and bring in the talent. That department has seen an overhaul in recent years with key figures departing, perhaps none more so than Sam Jewell. The former head of recruitment played a big role in notable signings from South America. Ecuador midfielder Moisés Caicedo and Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister were just two of those and they were sold on for mega profits to Chelsea and Liverpool respectively. It could well be the new look recruitment department is still finding its feet and that's hindering matters on the field.

This is where Hürzeler comes in. The loss to Crystal Palace was particularly painful, not just because it was against their fiercest rivals. The performance was lethargic and uninspiring, the opposite traits of what Brighton have shown in the Premier League over the years. They've often been one of the most exciting, engaging teams around. Now, they're looking despondent. The club is in the middle of a run of one win in 13 league games, which has seen the side drop from fifth in the table at the start of December to 14th, and seven points above the relegation zone.

They've also not scored a goal since the January transfer window shut, a situation admittedly not helped by losing Stefanos Tzimas to injury which ended his season. The young Greek striker was brought in amid excitement but suffered the blow on his full debut against Aston Villa back in December. No striker was brought in during January and the seemingly ageless Danny Welbeck is being asked to provide the goals again. It's a grim situation for a club applauded for their sound work in the market.

Hürzeler likes to tinker, too. He tops the list of substitutions made by Premier League managers this season with 123 and a defeat to Fulham came after making moves from the dugout. Points were dropped against Everton too, off the back of another late change.

Carlos Baleba is one of the players most often on the receiving end of the German's changes having been substituted at half-time on four occasions. Against Aston Villa an early yellow card saw the midfielder taken off after just 22 minutes. Baleba remains an interesting case as he looked to be the next one destined for bigger and better things, with various members of the Premier League 'big six' circling.

Hürzeler needs to change things -- owner Tony Bloom remains supportive and he will likely get the time to do so. It's by no means a crisis but for the first time questions are being asked about the Brighton model. Mid-table can sometimes be as frustrating as a relegation battle given the indifference of trajectory and a club so accustomed to progress need to find solutions before it becomes a regression.