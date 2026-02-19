Man United vs Atlético Madrid LIVE: Latest updates from UWCL playoff tie

Dominique Janssen explains why she took the captain's armband from Maya Le Tissier during Manchester United's 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid. (1:18)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have one foot in their first-ever Women's Champions League quarterfinal as they face Atlético Madrid in the second leg of their playoff tie and you can follow all the updates live on ESPN.

Marc Skinner's side secured a 3-0 win in Spain in the first leg, with goals through Elisabeth Terland, Melvine Malard and Julia Zigiotti Olme.

If United manage to hold off Atlético in the second leg, they face a meeting with Bayern Munich in the next round.

With a quarterfinal berth in their debut UWCL campaign at stake, Skinner has urged his side to "give absolutely everything" in the second leg.

Tune in below for live updates.