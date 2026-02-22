European soccer live updates: Nottingham Forest-Liverpool

Open Extended Reactions

After a week of UEFA Champions League matches, we are back with some league action in Europe!

We kick off this Sunday with Liverpool travelling to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, as Arne Slot's side look to compete for a spot in the top four, while Sunderland host Fulham and Crystal Palace take on Wolves.

Later, it's the match of the day with Tottenham Hotspur -- under new manager Igor Tudor -- hosting league leaders Arsenal who desperately need to win following dropped points away to Brentford and Wolves, after Manchester City beat Newcastle on Saturday to close the gap to two points.

Also, in LaLiga, Barcelona take on Levante as Hansi Flick's side have a chance to go above Real Madrid.

Enjoy all the updates from today's matches.