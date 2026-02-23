Messi tracker: Goals, assists, key moments in 2026

The "Fútbol Americas" crew share their predictions for the 2026 Major League Soccer season, including their pick for signing of the season and whether Lionel Messi will retain his MVP crown. (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

Lionel Messi will aim for more success in 2026. His Inter Miami side captured its first-ever MLS Cup title last season and will look to defend it -- and add further silverware too -- in its first season at Miami Freedom Park, the club's new stadium.

More importantly though, Messi will captain Argentina in North America as they attempt to defend their FIFA World Cup crown, with him targeting a second title and a fourth for his country overall in what could be his final tournament.

As the 38-year-old continues to feature for both club and country, ESPN will track his performances game by game, providing stats and analysis each time he pulls on a Herons or Albiceleste jersey.

Messi's 2026 tally:

Games played: 1

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Feb. 21: LAFC 3-0 Inter Miami

Messi and Miami aimed to start 2026 firing on all cylinders, but it was the hosts who spoiled the defending MLS Cup champions' opener at the LA Coliseum. In front of a sellout crowd of 75,673 -- the second-highest attendance in MLS history -- Miami were outplayed, with LAFC's Denis Bouanga getting a goal and an assist in a convincing home victory.

The main talking point, however, emerged after the final whistle. Messi was initially reported to have gained unauthorized access to the officials' locker room after video circulated showing him near the area. However, it was later reported that no league policy had been violated and Messi was cleared of any wrongdoing. Miami will now turn its attention to its home opener against fellow Florida side Orlando City.