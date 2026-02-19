Marc Skinner hails Man United making 'history' in reaching UWCL quarterfinals

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner hailed his side for creating "history for the club again" after they secured a historic quarterfinal berth in the Women's Champions League.

The Women's Super League club, who are competing in their first-ever UWCL campaign, beat Atlético Madrid 5-0 on aggregate in their playoff tie to setup a quarterfinal showdown against Bayern Munich.

United came into Thursday's clash with a three-goal-cushion from the first leg, and snuffed out any danger of an Atlético comeback through first-half goals from Julia Zigiotti Olme and Jess Park.

"It feels fantastic. We've made history for the club again," Skinner said in an interview to Disney+ post-match.

"It sets up a mouth-watering tie, potentially alt the Allianz, potentially at Old Trafford with that would be a fantastic quarterfinal."

Despite a swathe of injuries, United are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have a League Cup final on the horizon.

They had just six players on the bench for Wednesday's second leg, with Ella Toone, Leah Galton, Fridolina Rolfö and Jayde Riviere all unavailable.

Skinner puts United's performances in this period down to the team spirit in the dressing room.

"It is difficult. I can only give credit to the players that are available. It's been brutal. The last block of games we had loads of knocks and illness. So the one thing I believe in my team is to be able to come out and produce," he said.

"A 2-0 win against an Atlético Madrid team shows just the character ... I think you have to have a special character play for Man United. We get pounded on a daily so, but you have to have a mental strength and I think even tonight Ziggy [Zigiotti] wasn't feeling great so I took her off at half time. But to come on and score the goal I think just shows our character.

"That's what we have in abundance. People have been fair [when they are] comparing us to the other teams that have been above us but we have this spirit in the team and I think that's what makes us special."