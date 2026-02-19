Celtic boss defends Kasper Schmeichel amid raucous booing

Open Extended Reactions

Celtic manager Martin O'Neill defended Kasper Schmeichel after the goalkeeper was booed by his own fans during a 4-1 defeat by Stuttgart.

The 39-year-old was slow to get down to the first goal of a Bilal El Khannouss double and made a poor attempt to claw away a low drive from Jamie Leweling, which made it 3-1.

The Denmark international was jeered by a section of supporters every time he touched the ball in the subsequent five minutes and he drew sarcastic cheers when he got down to save a low drive from Tiago Tomás.

O'Neill, who admitted his team conceded some "really poor goals," said: "We played Feyenoord in a game that we probably had to win, and I think it was 1-1 at the time, and he made an unbelievable save. Without that, we probably wouldn't be here.

"This is a team game and we all have to deal with it."

When asked if he would consider playing Viljami Sinisalo after fans' frustration with Schmeichel's performances grew, O'Neill said: "You're asking me a question here on Thursday night. Who knows what might happen at the end of it all?

"All I will say is Kasper Schmeichel has played so many games, he's had some dips in his time, and he's come right back.

"Kasper Schmeichel has done exceptionally well for me in my time here."

Kasper Schmeichel let in a pair of soft goals in Celtic's loss to Stuttgart in the Europa League on Thursday. Getty Images

O'Neill did not hold back in his criticism of the fans who disrupted the start of the game by throwing dozens of miniature balls on to the pitch seconds after kickoff.

The game was held up for several minutes as stewards and players cleared the balls, which were thrown in protest at the board.

O'Neill said: "Anybody who thinks that's a good idea needs their heads examining.

"I've been a manager here at this football club when teams like Juventus were scared stiff coming. Scared stiff. There was like a cause that embraced players, managers, crowd, everything. The whole thing.

"Can you imagine being a Stuttgart player now and you're worried about the crowd? The atmosphere to begin with was fantastic. And then suddenly that happens.

"One, it disrupts the game, obviously. And secondly, if I'm a Stuttgart player, I'm thinking 'I don't feel too bad here. Don't feel too bad, instead of being intimidated by the situation'. That helps no-one.

"I genuinely don't see the point of it."

Benjamin Nygren briefly had Celtic level in the first half but a stoppage-time strike from Tomas has given the trip to Germany next week the look of a distraction the Hoops can do without amid a major battle for domestic honours. The match comes three days before the first of two trips to Ibrox in successive Sundays.

O'Neill would not look beyond this weekend's visit of Hibernian.

"They are not going to postpone it," he said of the second leg. "Our focus is Sunday now. Sunday is most important for us."