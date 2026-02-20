Ivan Toney hat trick piles pressure on Cristiano Ronaldo in Golden Boot battle

Gab & Juls discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to go on strike over a lack of transfers for Al Nassr. (2:41)

Marcotti: Ronaldo should realise it's not all about him (2:41)

Open Extended Reactions

Ivan Toney scored a hat trick on Thursday night for Al Ahli to take control of the battle for the Golden Boot in Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo, the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League for the past two seasons, can respond on Saturday when Al Nassr are next in action.

But Toney brought his overall total to 23 goals for the season as Al Najma were dismantled 4-1.

He even had time for a rarity, a missed penalty, when his trademark relaxed effort was saved and he failed to score the rebound. But Toney had a second chance from the spot on Thursday which he coolly converted.

Ivan Toney bagged a hat trick, he is the top scorer in Saudi Arabia. Getty

His first goal came from close range when he tapped home a cross and his second was a crisp volley at the far post, before he completed his hat trick with a penalty.

Ronaldo has 18 goals for the season so far, five less than Toney. He missed two league games amid a dispute with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) but has now returned. Julián Quiñones of Al Qadsiah also has 18.

Toney's Al Ahli, who also notably have Édouard Mendy and Riyad Mahrez in their ranks, drew level on points with league leaders Al Hilal, who have a game in hand, thanks to his third hat trick of the campaign.

The 29-year-old hopes his goalscoring form could convince Thomas Tuchel to take him to the World Cup.

- Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr coach bemoans club's lack of 'economic power'

- Cristiano Ronaldo goal tracker: Road to 1,000 career goals

- Cristiano Ronaldo ends protest, scores 18 minutes later for Al Nassr

Toney, who has seven England caps, told Sky Sports News: "It would be a dream to play there. Everybody dreams of that, and imagine if we were to win the World Cup? That would be for the country.

"You have these little visions of what could happen, these kind of things. If it was to come true, it would be a big blessing.

"My job is to keep scoring goals and hopefully that gives me the best chance of being there."