Transfer rumors, news: PSG inform Man City of Haaland interest

Paris Saint-Germain have asked Manchester City to let them know if Erling Haaland ever becomes available, and LA Galaxy are linked with out-of-contract Philippe Coutinho.

Erling Haaland is the top scorer in the Premier League with 22 goals. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

- Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, according to TeamTalk. It is believed that PSG have made multiple inquiries regarding to ask about future deal for the 25-year-old, and they have asked the Premier League club to keep them updated should a deal for him become possible. Their interest in Haaland is not related to the uncertainty surrounding the future of Ousmane Dembélé, who is yet to sign a new contract. It is reported that Dembele's representatives have made contract with Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal to learn whether a switch would be feasible.

- Manchester City and Barcelona are keeping close tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown, although the club will demand at least €65 million in any transfer deal, Sport Bild reports. The 22-year-old has linked with multiple clubs in Europe this season, having directly contributed to seven goals in 21 Bundesliga matches.

- LA Galaxy are preparing to make an approach for free agent Philippe Coutinho. Diario AS reports that the Major League Soccer club plans to initiate talks with the representatives of the 33-year-old, who announced his exit from Vasco de Gama on Wednesday following mounting pressure from fans. Galaxy are looking to reinforce their squad as they continue to navigate another campaign without midfielder Riqui Puig. The 26-year-old has been ruled out through injury after sustaining a torn ACL in November 2024, and he isn't expected to return to action until 2027.

- Barcelona remain keen on Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez, per Diario Sport. The 26-year-old is reportedly one of the top names on the club's shortlist amid plans to sign a striker, though there is still belief that a deal could be difficult to secure. Meanwhile, Tuttosport reports that Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is prioritising a move to the Barça amid interest from clubs in the Premier League as well as AC Milan, but it looks as though a switch to the Camp Nou would only take place if they fail to land other options. Vlahovic, 26, is set to be out of contract in the summer.

- Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva is attracting interest from Atlético Madrid, according to TeamTalk. The LaLiga club are reportedly one of the the latest teams to show interest in signing the 31-year-old, who is also on the radar of Juventus and Barcelona. Silva arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Monaco in 2017, and with his contract set to expire in the summer, he has also been linked with a potential switch to the Saudi Pro League.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United could consider offers for midfielder Bruno Fernandes in the summer. (Caught Offside)

- Bayern Munich are among multiple top clubs in Europe interested in Hertha Berlin midfielder Kennet Eichhorn. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Aston Villa are looking at Fulham attacking midfielder Harry Wilson. (Daily Telegraph)

- Bayern Munich could be willing to let defender Kim Min-jae leave amid interest from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. (Christian Falk)

- Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti is keen to keep hold of defender Lloyd Kelly. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Royal Charleroi midfielder Parfait Guiagon is attracting interest from Charlotte FC, Orlando City, and Championship clubs in England. (Ekrem Konur)

- Newcastle and Everton are tracking Lens right-back Saud Abdulhamid, who is on loan from AS Roma. (Team Talk)

- Juventus could consider parting ways with winger Edon Zhegrova in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Former Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has dismissed interest from Marseille, with plans to take time before returning to management. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Celtic remain keen on signing current Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez as their next manager. (Football Insider)