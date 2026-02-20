Benfica complain to UEFA over Real Madrid's Fede Valverde's conduct

Shaka Hislop questions Jose Mourinho's comments about the alleged racist abuse of Vinicius Junior during Benfica vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League. (1:17)

Benfica have filed a complaint with UEFA accusing Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde of violent conduct during the club's Champions League playoff first leg this week.

Madrid beat Benfica 1-0 at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday, with Vinícius Júnior scoring the only goal, before the game was halted for 10 minutes after the forward alleged he was racially abused by the home side's Gianluca Prestianni.

Valverde clashed off the ball with Samuel Dahl in the 83rd minute, with images showing the midfielder appearing to strike the defender on the back of the head.

The referee awarded a free kick to Benfica, but did not show Valverde a yellow or red card, and the VAR did not intervene.

UEFA confirmed to ESPN on Friday that it had received a complaint over the incident, which will be analysed by its disciplinary body.

Madrid and Benfica play the second leg at the Bernabéu on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Fede Valverde was involved in an off-ball incident against Benfica. Getty

Reaction to the first leg was dominated by the allegation of racist abuse made by Vinícius, which Prestianni and Benfica have denied.

Kylian Mbappé said he had heard Prestianni racially abusing his teammate "five times" and on Thursday, Madrid said they had sent a dossier of "all available evidence" to UEFA.

European football's governing body has appointed a disciplinary inspector to investigate the allegations.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton contributed to this report.