Fans crowd-fund £16,397 fee to bring club hero from non-league to Sweden

Curtis Edwards could be heading back to Östersunds. Getty

Supporters of Östersunds have crowd-funded a transfer fee aimed at bringing a club hero back to Sweden.

Curtis Edwards, who plied his trade for the Swedish club under Graham Potter's management, could be set for a second stint after a unique method to pay for his transfer.

Östersunds requested their fans raise 200,000 SEK (£16,393.90) to fund the move and the money has already been delivered. The club insisted anyone who donated a certain amount would also get an Edwards scarf thrown in.

"We can see that after just a few days, you supporters have joined in and contributed in an unforgettable way," the club confirmed.

"It is worth noting that 34 people have also secured their Curtis Edwards scarf."

Shortly after Östersunds' confirmation that the funds were raised, Edwards announced his departure from Gateshead.

He exited the National League club via mutual consent, they announced, after 23 appearances and three assists this season.

Midfielder Edwards was a graduate from Middlesbrough's academy who took the intriguing route of spending nine years playing in Sweden and Norway.

His path crossed with Potter, who made his name as a manager overachieving with Östersunds.

Edwards notably played twice for Östersunds against Arsenal in 2018, including in a famous win at the Emirates. The Swedish minnows went two goals up in the second leg of a Europa League tie, after Arsenal won 3-0 in the first leg. Arsenal eventually clung on to progress.

Edwards later played for Djurgarden in Sweden and Stabaek in Norway.

He returned to British football with Woking in the National League, then Notts County in League Two.

His latest stint, with Gateshead, has now come to an early conclusion and although there is no confirmation of what comes next, all signs are pointing towards Sweden.