'French Wrexham' attract investment from Chelsea legend

Open Extended Reactions

Thibaut Courtois has become the latest investor of Ligue 2 outfit Le Mans. Heuler Andrey/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has become the latest shareholder of French club Le Mans.

The Ligue 2 outfit announced that the Belgium international is to invest in Le Mans via NxtPlay Capital, the company he co-founded.

"Thibaut Courtois brings a very high level of expertise, both on a sporting and media level," Le Mans FC said in a statement.

The former Chelsea player has joined tennis legend Novak Djokovic, and Formula 1 icons Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen, who are already investors of the club founded in 1985.

- Snoop Dogg wants to make Swansea City 'global name', take them to back to top flight

- After five years of Reynolds and Mac, Wrexham are on cusp of Premier League

Le Mans, dubbed the "French Wrexham" amid their celebrity interest, have not played in Ligue 1 since 2010, and are playing in Ligue 2 this season after five years absence.

They are fifth in the standings, three points adrift from leaders Troyes.

A four-time LaLiga winner, Courtois, 33, has won two Champions Leagues with Real Madrid. He has a contract with Los Blancos until June 2027 and is set to start for Belgium at the World Cup.