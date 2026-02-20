Newcastle boss Eddie Howe tells Anthony Gordon to carry on being 'selfish'

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has told in-form striker Anthony Gordon to carry on being selfish following his Champions League heroics in Qarabag.

The 24-year-old England international plundered four goals in Wednesday night's 6-1 play-off, first-leg victory in Baku to take his tally in this season's competition to 10, making the most of his deployment as a central frontman.

He completed his haul with a second penalty at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, having waved away skipper Kieran Trippier's exhortations to allow Nick Woltemade to take it, just as Alan Shearer had done to youngster Paul Robinson as he scored five in an 8-0 Premier League victory over Sheffield Wednesday in September 1999.

Asked if he wanted Gordon to have a selfish streak, head coach Howe said: "There were really big positives to take from that incident. Moments like that get blown out of all proportion, it was a very minor issue.

"It was great from Anthony that he's got that strong enough resolve that he wants to score in every moment -- and you'd want that from any player -- so I've got no issue with him.

"I've got no issue with Kieran also, trying to think of the team and trying to lead in his way and be the aspiring leader that he is in every moment. I actually thought it was a real positive on all sides.

"The good thing is we scored the penalty, so that in itself is another positive. I think it showed that all the players care and we want to do well."

Trippier's intervention was designed to give record £69million signing Woltemade the chance to add to the goal he scored in last Sunday's 3-1 FA Cup fourth round win at Aston Villa, which ended a run of 14 games without finding the back of the net.

The 24-year-old Germany striker has taken up a midfield role in recent games and like £40m Brazilian Joelinton before him, adapted well to the transition.

Howe said: "Tactically, he's a very, very intelligent player. He's obviously been well-educated in his former clubs, so he took to it really quickly and full compliment to him for doing that."

Woltemade's ability to play in midfield will be tested if he is asked to do a similar job at Manchester City on Saturday evening when the Magpies will renew their question for a first win at the Etihad Stadium and a first in the league, in which they have lost on their last 16 visits to City, since September 2000.

Asked if he could perform in that role against Pep Guardiola's men, Howe said: "We will see. From what I've seen in training and the way that he's taken to the work that we've done with him, I'd say yes.

"Of course, doing that in one environment is different to doing it on a matchday, with the pressure of the game and everything that entails. But I wouldn't play him there if I didn't think he could do it."