Cristiano Ronaldo at the Azteca, full strength Portugal vs. Mexico - sources

Portugal will travel to Mexico for next month's international friendly at full strength, sources have told ESPN.

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal's 26-man squad for the March international window, ESPN can confirm.

The all-time leading scorer in men's international football with 143 goals, Ronaldo missed Portugal's last game of 2025, a 9-1 victory over Armenia in their final World Cup qualifier on Nov. 16, through suspension.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play at the famous Azteca, sources told ESPN. Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

However, Ronaldo, 41, will be available to face Mexico at the newly renovated Azteca Stadium on March 28 and the United States three days later in Atlanta as part of Portugal's World Cup preparations.

Manager Roberto Martinez recently spoke of the importance of next month's games in view of finalising his World Cup list.

"We have 40 players, all of whom could make the World Cup roster," he said.

"The two matches in March are essential for us to reduce the group to 26. These aren't matches we play just for the sake of playing; they are essential matches for our preparation."

Ronaldo, who helped Portugal to the Nations League trophy in 2025 with a penalty shootout win over Spain, will become the first player in history to play in six World Cups.

Portugal are in Group K and begin their World Cup campaign against the Inter-confederation Play-offs 1 winner on June 17 before taking on Uzbekistan on June 23. They end their Group against Colombia -- the national side of Ronaldo's former Real Madrid teammate, James Rodríguez -- on June 27.