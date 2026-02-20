Ex-Chelsea star Oscar nearing São Paulo exit after cardiac problems

Open Extended Reactions

São Paulo are hoping to soon reach an amicable agreement to terminate the contract of Brazilian midfielder Oscar.

The former Chelsea player suffered an abnormal cardiac reaction during a routine preseason medical checkup with his club in November.

Tests done in hospital confirmed that Oscar had a vasovagal syncope episode, but that his heart was intact.

Oscar, 34, has a contract with São Paulo until December 2027. São Paulo have been in negotiations with Oscar's representatives to discuss a payment plan for what the player is owed.

Club executive Rui Costa, who is leading the negotiations, insisted Oscar is not demanding to receive wages until the end of his contract.

Costa remains optimistic a deal can be reached. "The ball is in Oscar's court, I believe we will resolve this," he said.

Oscar returned to his boyhood club São Paulo in December 2024 after eight years playing in China.