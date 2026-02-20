Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool: TV channel in UK, kick-off time, live stream, referee, injury and team news

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in an important Premier League clash, which will be Vitor Pereira's first league game in charge of the hosts, as he returns to the Premier League following his dismissal from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this season.

Forest began the Pereira era impressively with a 3-0 away win against Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night, but now their sights will switch to the Premier League, where they are in the midst of a battle against relegation.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have the wind in their sails following wins against Sunderland in the Premier League, and Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup in their last two games. With the race to finish in the Champions League places set to go right down to the wire, Liverpool cannot really afford to drop too many more points, particularly with their run-in at the end of the season looking particularly difficult.

Here's everything you need to know about the match:

How to watch

The match will be broadcast on Sunday on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK, NBC in the U.S., JioHotstar in India and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details

Kick-off time: Sunday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. GMT (9:00 a.m. ET; 7:30 p.m. IST and 1 a.m. AEDT, Monday)

Venue: City Ground, Nottingham

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Paul Tierney.

Team news

Nottingham Forest

Matz Sels, G: muscle, OUT

John Victor, G: knee, OUT

Willy Boly, D: knee, OUT

Chris Wood, F: knee, OUT

Nicolò Savona, D: knee, DOUBT

Liverpool

Alexander Isak, F: ankle, OUT

Conor Bradley, D: knee, OUT

Jeremie Frimpong, D: groin, OUT

Wataru Endo, M: ankle, OUT

Giovanni Leoni, D: knee, OUT

Stefan Bajcetic, M: hamstring, OUT

Talking Points

Liverpool's push up the table has to begin now

Liverpool are three points behind Manchester United in fourth, and two behind Chelsea in fifth. The fifth-placed team in the Premier League this season is very likely to end up with a UEFA Champions League spot for next season as well, so Liverpool are firmly in that race, but for that, they cannot afford to be inconsistent anymore.

Their next few Premier League games, starting with this one against Forest, present huge opportunities to put together a winning run. After this game, Liverpool face West Ham at Anfield, travel to Wolves, and then face Tottenham Hotspur at home, and Brighton away after that.

Arne Slot will know that his side will have to now start being consistent, and put in performances like their last two. Liverpool were the better side in their 1-0 win against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light last week, and followed that up with one of their most convincing performances of the season in that FA Cup fourth round win against Brighton.

More of the same, will be the hope for Slot and the Liverpool fans.

Will the new manager bounce boost Forest?

Ritchie Sumpter/Nottingham Forest FC via Getty Images

Forest are now onto their fourth manager of this season, and Pereira has his task cut out. Forest have one win in their last five Premier League games, and even though that was an impressive result against Brentford away, they failed to follow that up, dropping points against Crystal Palace and Wolves at home either side of a loss away to Leeds United.

Pereira was in charge of Wolves last season, and masterminded an impressive display at Anfield, even though his side lost 2-1 to the eventual Premier League champions. The loss notwithstanding, it was a performance that wasn't an outlier in an impressive second half of last season for Wolves. It is that kind of managerial nous that Evangelos Marinakis now wants at Forest, as they look to stave off the drop.

The City Ground will be bouncing, as it always is for fixtures of this magnitude, so it is up to Pereira and his players to kickstart a new era for Forest in style, while also putting a dent on Liverpool's Champions League hopes.

Can Szoboszlai lift Liverpool again?

(Photo by Steven Halliwell/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Liverpool's undisputed player of the season, Dominik Szoboszlai has gone from strength to strength in recent weeks. In the FA Cup against Brighton, he was back in midfield, having deputised at right-back for a run of games in the last month. He put in an excellent performance, and capped it off with a superb goal that was set up for him by Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool will once again look to their Hungarian talisman for him to lead their midfield through what will, no doubt, be a combative, physical affair against the likes of Elliot Anderson and Ibrahim Sangaré in the Forest midfield.

Huge game at both ends of the table

It's not quite the proverbial six-pointer because Forest and Liverpool both have completely different ambitions at this stage of the season. However, it is a massive game. A win for Forest provides momentum, but most importantly, points. They're only three points clear of the relegation zone as it stands, and with West Ham's recent impressive run of form, Pereira will know that Forest cannot afford to linger around there without taking too many points for much longer.

For Liverpool on the other hand, missing out on next season's Champions League will have significant consequences for them over this upcoming summer and beyond, so they will have to start being more consistent and picking up win after win, sooner rather than later, if they are to finish in that top five.

What do the numbers say?