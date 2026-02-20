Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner names three failings: 'I'm just not good enough'

James Olley examines the collapse of Jean-Philippe Mateta's move to AC Milan and what it says about Palace's recruitment strategy. (1:39)

Oliver Glasner appears uncertain if he will see out the season as Crystal Palace manager, testily declaring himself "not good enough" to arrest their slump in form.

Glasner is already due to leave the club in the summer but is under extreme pressure after overseeing a run of just one win in 15 games across all competitions.

That run includes an FA Cup defeat to sixth-tier Macclesfield, the same tournament Glasner won in triumphant scenes last year at Wembley, and calls for his departure from travelling fans after the midweek draw at Zrinjski Mostar in the Europa Conference League.

The Austrian coach made no attempt to shore up his position ahead of Sunday's clash with bottom club Wolves, telling a press conference: "Let's see what the future brings. You never know.

"I always said and this wasn't the first press conference where I could just repeat myself. As I said, eventually you always depend on your players, and they will get all the support like always, and then we will see."

Glasner also appeared to offer a critique of his own ability to rally his team before following with a more generous appraisal of his prior record at Selhurst Park.

"I'm always realistic and we're not in the best moment right now. I understand and I take responsibility for everything because I'm responsible for the whole team," he said.

"Right now, I'm just not good enough to replace the players we sold. I'm just not good enough to integrate the new players in a way to play the same way like we did, and I'm not good enough that we can cope with the schedule we had.

"On the other side, I was good enough to play the best season ever, win two trophies [FA Cup and Community Shield] and also to look back at 32 points after 26 games."

Defending the current position, he added: "I look back because I like to look back sometimes -- Crystal Palace has been better twice. Once was our season last year and once in 2021.

"It looks like even now when everybody is completely angry, disappointed, frustrated, we are playing a better Premier League season than eight of the last 10 seasons Crystal Palace has played. We play European football and that is the reality."