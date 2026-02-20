Michael Carrick: 'Proud' of diversity at Man United

The ESPN 'FC TV' crew react to Manchester United drawing 1-1 against West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League. (1:33)

Michael Carrick says he is "proud" of Manchester United's diversity in the wake of controversial comments about immigrants from the club's co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe told Sky News last week that the United Kingdom had been "colonised by immigrants," comments which were widely condemned.

He subsequently issued a statement saying he was sorry if his remarks had "offended some people."

Carrick faced the media on Friday for the first time since Ratcliffe's remarks and said: "Sir Jim has made a statement, and then the club's made a statement on the back of it so for me to add to that is not my place.

Michael Carrick is proud of the diversity and culture at Manchester United.

"What I can say is, as I've been around this club many, many years, we always make a huge impact globally.

"We're really proud of the environment and the culture that we've got at the club, and equality and diversity and respect for each other is something that we look to carry through every day."

Carrick added: "I've travelled the world and I know what this club means to an awful lot of people, so I'm fully aware of the responsibility, and we're trying to carry that out every single day.

"I'm proud of what the club stands for, and has done for so long."

Ratcliffe may yet face disciplinary action, with Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham confirming last week that his organisation was looking into the comments.

Carrick was adamant the comments had not affected or undermined the spirit at United, with the club having won four and drawn one of the five games since his appointment as interim head coach following Ruben Amorim's dismissal in January.

"We have got a really strong, strong group, whether that's the players in and around the dressing room and the staff. We're in constant communication. We're here to support each other and help each other in whatever way we can," Carrick said.

"The boys have been in really good spirits this week in terms of training. We've had some time away, so that was important for a refresh and a bit of a deep breath."

United issued their own statement the day after Ratcliffe's Sky News interview, highlighting how United took pride in being an "inclusive and welcoming" club.

United face Everton in the Premier League on Monday, their first match since the draw with West Ham on February 10.

The 13-day break has given midfielder Mason Mount a possibility of being fit following an unspecified knock. He has not featured since the derby win over Manchester City in Carrick's first game, but Carrick said on Friday: "We have been patient with him.

"We don't want to push anything. He's an important part of the group, and we want him back and fit, and he'll have a big impact for us. So he's getting closer."

Carrick said defender Matthijs De Ligt was a "little bit behind" Mount in his recovery from a back problem.

Danish midfielder Patrick Dorgu remains sidelined by a hamstring injury sustained in the win over Arsenal.