José Mourinho on Vinícius Júnior, Real Madrid defeat fallout: 'Hasn't been easy'

José Mourinho has admited it has been difficult to cope with the fallout from "every aspect" of Benfica's defeat to Real Madrid.

The racist abuse allegations from Real Madrid's Vinícius Júnior and the torrent of criticism aimed at Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni and Mourinho for his post-game remarks following Tuesday's game have weighed heavily on the Portuguese coach.

"The game was truly demanding, in every aspect," Benfica coach Mourinho said.

"Until the 50th minute, it was a game of maximum intensity, both physically and tactically, requiring the concentration needed to play a game of that level. But I also have to acknowledge that from the 50th minute until now -- and this won't end our conversation -- it hasn't been easy to manage emotionally everything that has happened and continues to happen."

Tuesday's Champions League playoff opener in Lisbon was paused for 10 minutes after Vinícius alleged Prestianni had directed a racist slur towards the Brazil international after he had scored the only goal of the game.

UEFA opened an investigation into those allegations, which Prestianni has denied.

José Mourinho was in the thick of things against his former side Real Madrid. Getty Images

Mourinho, who was sent off in that game, was criticised by TV pundits after appearing to suggest in a post-game interview that Vinícius had provoked racist abuse with his goal celebration.

The former Chelsea coach spoke with both players on the field during the 10-minute stoppage after the referee initiated UEFA's anti-racism protocol and said after the game he "didn't know" who was telling the truth.

Benfica, meanwhile, are standing by Prestianni and believe the 20-year-old is being subjected to a "smear campaign."

Mourinho, who will not have Prestianni available for Saturday's league game against AFS with the Argentinian serving a one-match ban, hopes his team can concentrate on getting three points.

"There's a game tomorrow, an important game for our ambitions and dreams," he said. "Winning is fundamental. We have to focus and be at our highest level."