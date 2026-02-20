Real Madrid boss calls for sanction over alleged racist abuse of Vinícius Júnior

Open Extended Reactions

Álvaro Arbeloa said the alleged racist abuse of Vinícius Júnior in Real Madrid's Champions League playoff at Benfica this week can "mark a turning point" on the issue, adding he believes UEFA must issue a punishment over the incident.

Tuesday's game at the Estadio da Luz was halted for 10 minutes following Vinícius' only goal of the match in the 50th minute, after the Brazil international told the referee that he had been racially abused by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni.

Prestianni and Benfica have denied the allegation, and UEFA have since launched an investigation, with Madrid providing a dossier of evidence to European football's governing body on Thursday.

"Vini has been sad, like everyone else, and above all very angry," Arbeloa said in a news conference on Friday, ahead of Madrid's LaLiga game at Osasuna. "Obviously it's a racist act which we don't want to see happen ever again. It has no place in our sport or in society. We have a huge opportunity to make sure it doesn't happen."

Madrid and Benfica are set to play the return leg at the Bernabéu on Wednesday, with a place in the Champions League round of 16 at stake.

"Now it's in UEFA's hands," Arbeloa said on Friday. "It's time to show that it's not just talk ... It's not my place to know how UEFA should react, but I do believe there should be a sanction. We have a good opportunity to mark a turning point."

Álvaro Arbeloa (right) is keen to see real change result from the alleged racist abuse aimed at Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

In his news conference on Friday, Benfica coach José Mourinho -- who criticised Vinícius' goal celebration earlier this week -- said recent days "haven't been easy to manage emotionally."

Arbeloa was unwilling to express an opinion on Mourinho's comments, or those of Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany, who said on Friday that Mourinho had "attacked the character" of Vinícius and had made a "huge mistake."

"I don't like to comment on what others think, not Kompany, not José, not anyone," Arbeloa said. "Everyone is free to have their opinion; I'm giving mine. Vini scored a great goal, and celebrated it like we've seen hundreds and hundreds of times. We can't portray the victim as the provocateur. Nothing Vini has done justifies a racist act."

- Real Madrid give UEFA 'all available evidence' for Vinícius Jr. probe

- Benfica complain to UEFA over Real Madrid's Fede Valverde's conduct

- Brazil calls for punishments in Vinícius Júnior racism investigation

Arbeloa said forward Kylian Mbappé's knee was "much better" after the star missed last weekend's LaLiga game, but started at Benfica.

"[The knee] hasn't completely healed, but he's feeling better," Arbeloa said. "We've made great progress these last few weeks, but I'm just as calm as I was when there was criticism. We're aware of the club's high expectations. We want to keep improving."

Madrid go into Saturday's game at Osasuna two points clear at the top of the LaLiga table, after rivals Barcelona lost at Girona on Monday.