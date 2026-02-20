Lionel Messi (hamstring) available for Miami's MLS opener at LAFC

Herculez Gomez and Mau Pedroza are split between Inter Miami and LAFC for the winners of the 2026 MLS Cup. (2:12)

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi will be available for selection to face LAFC on Saturday night in the Major League Soccer season opener after traveling with the team to California.

The forward's participation in the match was originally in doubt after suffering a muscle strain in his left hamstring during the preseason game against Barcelona SC on Feb. 7. Though Messi started the friendly, he left the pitch in the 58th minute to watch from the sidelines.

"Messi did not participate in training this Wednesday, February 11, due to a muscle strain in his left hamstring sustained during the match against Barcelona SC in Ecuador, which has persisted since then," confirmed the team in a news release.

"The player underwent additional medical tests that confirmed the diagnosis. His gradual return to training will depend on his clinical and functional progress in the coming days."

Inter Miami subsequently chose to reschedule the final preseason friendly against Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico to Feb. 26, instead of the original date of Feb. 13. Messi has returned to training with the rest of the squad since suffering the strain.

Inter Miami enters the 2026 campaign as reigning MLS champions after lifting the 2025 MLS Cup by defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps. The team will now compete in the Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup in addition to the MLS regular season.