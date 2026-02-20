Brazil's Neymar: I might retire at end of 'important' 2026

Open Extended Reactions

Brazil forward Neymar said he is "living year to year" as he considers retirement at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old currently plays for boyhood club Santos, where he joined from Saudi club Al Hilal last year, and hopes to play for his country in this summer's World Cup.

He has suffered from injury problems in recent years, most recently a knee injury, but is under contract for the rest of 2026.

"I don't know what will happen from now on, I don't know about next year," he told Brazilian channel Caze.

"It may be that when December comes, I'll want to retire. I'm living year to year now.

"We will see what my heart decides. It depends on what my heart says later in the year.

"This year is a very important year, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team, as it's a World Cup year, and for me too. I wanted to play this season totally 100 percent."

Neymar made his latest return, following minor knee surgery in December, when coming off the bench in Sunday's 6-0 triumph against Velo Clubeto as Santos reached the quarterfinals of the Campeonato Paulista.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star, who is Brazil's leading scorer of all time with 79 goals in 128 caps, has played at three World Cups.

