Sources: Prestianni told UEFA he called Vinícius Jr. anti-gay slur

Gianluca Prestianni has already given evidence in UEFA's investigation into his alleged racist abuse of Vinícius Júnior during Real Madrid 's Champions League playoff game at Benfica this week, sources told ESPN.

European football's governing body is holding an inquiry into the incident during the second half at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday, in a flashpoint after Vinícius scored the game's only goal.

The Madrid forward accused Prestianni of racially abusing him while covering his face with his shirt, leading to a 10-minute stoppage before play continued.

Sources told ESPN's Bruno Andrade that the Argentinian, 20, has given evidence stating that he called Vinicius the anti-gay slur "m------" in Spanish, rather than "mono," which is Spanish for monkey.

Immediately after the game, Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni told Spanish television that Prestianni had given that explanation when confronted about the incident.

Gianluca Prestianni confronted Vinícius Júnior after the Real Madrid player opened the scoring against Benfica. Valter Gouveia/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Madrid have sent a dossier of "all available evidence" to UEFA as part of the probe.

Forward Kylian Mbappé gave an extensive account of what he had seen and heard to the media after the game, saying that he personally had heard Prestianni racially abuse Vinicius five times.

"I heard it," Mbappé said. "There are Benfica players that also heard it."

Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa called for Prestianni to face punishment in a news conference Friday, saying he hoped the case could be a "turning point" in the fight against racist abuse in soccer.

Article 14 of UEFA's disciplinary regulations states that the punishment framework for both racist and anti-gay abuse is the same.

"Any entity or person subject to these regulations who insults the human dignity of a person or group of persons on whatever grounds, including skin colour, race, religion, ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation, incurs a suspension lasting at least ten matches or a specified period of time, or any other appropriate sanction," the regulations say.